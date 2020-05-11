Lathrop High School senior Holly Kubichek signed her National Letter of Intent with Post University’s NCAA Division I women’s hockey team in February, and after spending the past two seasons outside of Alaska, she’s thankful that the east coast campus reminds her of home.
“I knew I wanted to end up on the east coast,” Kubichek, who spent the past two hockey seasons in Detroit playing for Little Caesars 16U and 19U AAA teams, said over the phone on Friday.
“Just being in the midwest the past two years, I definitely didn’t really like how flat it was and there’s not really any hiking opportunities or hills nearby.
“But we made a couple trips out to the east coast the past couple years and I just loved it. All the hills were just so pretty and it kind of felt like Alaska.”
After her freshman year at Lathrop, Kubichek moved to Anchorage to play for the girls 16U AAA North Stars. It was the first time she played on a team with all girls.
In fact, it was the first time since her Ice Puppy days that she wasn’t the only girl on the roster.
While being the lone girl on a team of boys had its advantages — it pushed her to play a more physical, higher-paced game and gave her a group of friends that felt like brothers — when she started playing with girls she was able to come into her own.
“I think that was when I could really emerge and come out of my bubble and be more of a goal scorer rather than just a play maker,” she said.
While living in Michigan the past two seasons and not having the opportunity to come home on weekends was difficult, the experience of living with teammates who became best friends, playing the sport she loves and ultimately achieving her goal of committing to a Division I team made the experience undoubtedly worth it.
“Being a player that moves away, they aren’t like normal kids,” Tina Ciraulo, Kubichek’s 19U coach at Little Caesars, said over the phone on Sunday.
“They have different goals. They aren’t going to be able to go to all their high school dances. Their goal is to play college hockey. So she moved away from all her friends her senior year to go and try to make that happen and she did.”
Kubichek was interested in a few other schools with Division I programs in the New England area, but what ultimately set Post apart was the team’s familial spirit.
“Immediately every girl on the team made me feel like I was already one of their teammates,” Kubickek said, remembering her official visit to the Waterbury, Connecticut, campus back in February. “Just knowing that I’m going to be really close with all the girls is really reassuring.”
Less than a month after the visit, Kubichek committed.
While many incoming college freshmen can find the prospect of a college workload daunting, she’s ready for the challenge.
“I’m excited for the heavy schedule that’s going to come along with it — just the practices and workouts every day and traveling and having home games every other weekend — it’s a lot but I’m really looking forward to that.”
After all, it’s not too dissimilar from her Little Caesars schedule.
“She moved away from home at 16. ... She went to school, came to the rink and skated everyday and was at the rink for three or four hours after school,” Ciraulo said.
“She handled it really well at a young age already, so I think she’ll do great with it,” she added.
Right now Kubichek is working on finishing her high school degree. Although she’s spent the past three hockey seasons away from Fairbanks, every year she’s completed her fourth quarter at Lathrop.
And although she’s attended three different high schools, to Kubichek, it’s no question that Lathrop will always be her true alma mater.
“It’s definitely Lathrop. Fairbanks is my home.”
