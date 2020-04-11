Clem Clooten described his daughter, Alana, as pretty driven.
That drive is a reason that Alana, a former Lathrop High School shot put and discus thrower who captured seven state titles, is among the 13 inductees for the 2020 Alaska High School Hall of Fame.
This year’s ceremony was scheduled for May 3 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No new date for a ceremony has been announced by the Alaska School Activities Association, which coordinates the Alaska High School Hall of Fame.
Clem Clooten also was his daughter’s throwing coach at Lathrop, helping her win the girls state discus title during all four years of her high school career and gain three state girls shot put titles (2003-05).
“She was pretty driven, pretty competitive … growing up with three brothers who excelled in athletes and academics,’’ Clem Clooten said by phone Friday afternoon. “She wasn’t about to take any backseat to that.”
Her brothers Lucas, Ben and Nate also graduated from Lathrop. Lucas was involved in music during high school and Ben and Nate played football and, like their sister, competed in track and field.
There were a factors in Alana Clooten being driven.
“I would say I have a pretty strong faith,’’ Clooten, a 2005 Lathrop graduate, said by phone Friday afternoon. “I would say just being raised in a great family and a great home.
“I was taught you should give everything, your best shot and work to glorify God, and I guess that’s behind who I am and what I try to do on a day-to-day basis.”
Her father, who has coached Lathrop shot and discus throwers for more than 20 years, was one of the teachers of those principles for her.
“He’s a prime reason for my success in life,’’ Clooten said. “So having someone who would be hard on you, who would push you and help make sure you didn’t take any shortcuts; but also someone who’s a great coach, and absolutely loves you and cares for you.
“That just gave me that additional drive and ability to focus and ultimately, be successful.”
Clooten, now 33, is a senior manager in the strategy department at Accenture in Atlanta, where she competed for Georgia Tech’s NCAA Division I track and field program and earned bachelor;s and masters degrees in industrial engineering.
While she was a Georgia Tech graduate student in 2010, she captured the women’s hammer throw title at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in Clemson, South Carolina.
It was a special title because hammer throw in not contested in Alaska high school track and field
“It meant a lot to me,’’ Clooten said.
“One of the reasons I went to Georgia Tech is it was a place where I’d get the best of both worlds. A top-10 public school education; No. 1 in the country for my major for 25 years now.”
The ACC also is one of the top conferences for collegiate track and field.
“Probably at the time, it was one of the top two conferences,’’ Clooten said. “Take a risk, go somewhere where I wasn’t playing basketball, and in a big city … and winning that title just kind of demonstrated this is a great accomplishment for someone from Fairbanks, Alaska to be able to do that.
“It was a really exciting time, and probably the biggest milestone for my time at Tech.”
Clooten also is honored to be inducted in the Alaska High School Hall of Fame.
“I was a little surprised, but I was extremely excited,’’ said Clooten, who also forward for the Lathrop High School girls basketball team.
“It’s obviously a great honor to be nominated and to be inducted. .. Being from Alaska, which is near and dear to me, and being recognized in the hall of fame is a great honor.”