Micaiah Serino scored a hat trick and had an assist and goaltender Charlie Taui made 28 saves Saturday for the Alaska Heat in a 7-1 win over the Monroe Catholic Rams in a regular-season ending Aurora Conference high school hockey game in Glennallen.
The Heat, a combination of players from Tok, Glennallen and Barrow, got two goals from Richard Charlie and single goals from William Matthews and Riley Young.
Miles Fowler, with an assist from Dominic Coiley, scored for Monroe Catholic with 11:23 left in the third period.
Both teams are scheduled to participate in the Division II Aurora State Championship tournament on Thursday through Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The Big Dipper also is hosting the Railbelt Regional hockey tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The third-seeded West Valley Wolfpack are scheduled to play the second-seeded Colony Knights, of Palmer, at 5 p.m. Friday, and the fourth-seeded Lathrop Malemutes are set to take on the top-seeded Wasilla Warriors at 7:15 that night.
The winners play for the title at noon Saturday.
The finalists also advance to the Division I Hockey State Championships on Feb. 13-15 at the Curtis Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.