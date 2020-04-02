West Valley’s Colten Growden and Galena’s David Wightman received coaching honors and several players from the Mid Alaska, Aurora, Interior and Golden Heart conferences were voted to first teams in the Wasilla Lithia Dodge/Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches All-State Teams, which were announced Wednesday.
The all-state teams — Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A — were selected by votes of high school basketball coaches from around Alaska. The MAC is a 4A conference; the Aurora 3A; Interior 2A ; and the Golden Heart 1A.
Growden, in his second season as the West Valley Wolfpack head coach, was voted as the Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year.
He guided the Wolfpack to a 22-1 overall and 6-0 conference record for the MAC regular-season title and top seed for the conference tournament.
However, the MAC tournament and the Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state tournaments, scheduled for March at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The MAC tournament was set to be played in early March at North Pole High School, which also would have been the host facility for the Aurora Conference Tournament for 3A teams Galena, Monroe Catholic, Delta Junction, Valdez, Eielson and Hutchison.
Growden learned by a text from a Wolfpack player that he had received the 4A Coach of the Year honor.
“I think it’s a pretty cool opportunity but personally, that’s a team award right there,” Growden said by phone Wednesday night.
“Having the athletes to buy into the program and allow me to put them into positions where I think they could be successful is what I think ended up getting me this award. These kids have been working their butts off, they were very coachable and willing to learn.”
Growden also commended his assistant coaches — Kelly Growden, who’s also his father; Mike Titus; and Tim Stickle.
“It makes it easy when you have a team like that to put yourself and them in successful positions.”
West Valley’s Dylan Erhart and Terrell Peter were voted to the 4A all-state boys second team.
Wightman, the Class 3A Girls Coach of the Year honoree, led the Galena Hawks to a 22-2 overalll and 10-0 conference mark in the Aurora Conference this season.
“I’ve got to give credit to my girls,” Wightman, in his fifth season as the Hawks head coach, said by phone. “We had a great season and I just feel bad for how it (high school basketball season in Alaska) ended for all the seniors in the state.
“We were 22-2 overall and looking forward to going to regionals (Aurora Conference Tournament) and a chance to go to state for the fifth year in a row.
“I have to give credit to my girls,— they had a great season and they’re hard workers — and to my assistant coach Keilah (Havener). She’s been an assistant here for many years and she’s a great assistant.”
Hawks senior guard Pearle Green was voted to 3A girls all-state first team and Galena junior forward Adam Kaganak was a third-team honoree.
Monroe Catholic guard Katie Bast was voted to the second team.
Green was 103 points shy of compiling 2,000 points for her high school career.
Lathrop standout senior guard Ella Roberts was voted to the 4A girls all-state first team and freshman guard and teammate TT Tagovailoa was a second-team selection.
Valdez Buccaneers standout Jalen Freeman was voted as the 3A Boys Player of the Year and he was joined on the first team by Monroe Catholic Rams teammates Malachi Bradley (freshman) and Quinn McHenry (junior).
Eielson Ravens standout Christian Bolton was voted to the second team and Monroe’s Jase McCullough was a third-team honoree.
Cordova Wolverines start Christian Adams was voted the 2A Boys Player of the Year and he landed on the first team.
Three Glennallen Panthers received votes for the boys 2A all-state team — Gabe Jones on the second team and Jamison Fields and Devin Spears on the third team. Cordova’s Kaiden Graves also was voted to the second team.
The Nenana Lynx’s Ashley Agwiak and the Susitna Valley Rams’ Kenna Grenier were voted to the 2A girls all-state second team and Nenana’s Rayna Peterson was a third-team selection.
The Minto Lakers’ Seth Turenne was voted to the 1A boys all-state first team and he was the only player from the Golden Heart Conference voted to the all-state team.
No girls players from the Golden Heart received all-state votes.
The complete all-state teams are scheduled to be published Friday on Page B2.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.