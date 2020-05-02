Pearle Green signed her National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division II basketball for the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Sunday, overlooking the Galena City School parking lot as spectators watched from their cars and honked their horns.
The commitment to the Nanooks fulfills Green’s longtime dream of playing college basketball in her home state.
“I got some offers from schools in Washington and Oregon and Iowa, but I chose UAF because I just want to play for my home state and represent my people,” said Green who grew up in Galena — a village of around 500 people located 270 miles west of Fairbanks along the Yukon River.
“We all love basketball here and it doesn’t seem right to think of it as just a sport. So it just seems right to continue it where all my family and friends can watch me because they’ve been with me this whole time.”
For Green, working hard at her sport is what she enjoys most and she says it’s a good way to connect with the community.
“For a lot of us, basketball is the most exciting time of most of our lives,” Green said. “Most of our elders have played too and it’s just been what we mostly do out here, because we don’t have restaurants and movie theaters so that’s what we do. We play ball.”
While in high school, Green led the Hawks to three state tournaments and would likely have taken them to a fourth had the season not been cut short due to coronavirus. The Hawks finished the 2019-20 regular season in first place with a 9-1 Aurora Conference record and Green was named the Aurora girls MVP.
Green passed the 1,000-point all-time scoring mark halfway through her junior season and was 106 points shy of notching 2,000 when her senior season abruptly ended. She also holds the school’s single game scoring record with 44 points.
“Pearl, at a young age, I knew was going to be pretty special and a heck of an athlete,” Galena girls basketball coach David Wightman said over the phone on Friday.
“Even as a sixth and seventh grader she went to basketball camp with the varsity girls and her eighth grade year, she would come to the 6 a.m. varsity practice just because she knew that in a year she’d be coming in a stepping in to the varsity team.
“She gets great grades and outside of the season she’s always shooting at the gym perfecting her jump shot. She’s just worked really hard.
“In my opinion, she’s one of the best shooters in the state from the three-point line... and she’s just very competitive so I’m just anxious to see how she develops and what the coaches at UAF can do with her and what she can contribute to the team. I think she will have a great career there.”
