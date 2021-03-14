Both the boys and girls of Delta Junction secured big wins over Galena to advance to the second place bracket semifinals of the Aurora Conference Tournament on Friday. They both had to fend off brief scares to get there, though.
The boys game was the first to be played on the all-day affair. The Huskies ultimately took a 63-46 win over the Hawks, but it was a tough challenge early and they had to hold off a Galena rally late.
The two teams battled to an 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter before the Huskies took command. Senior Ben Bialik scored 7 of his 9 points in the second quarter as Delta rattled off 18 points in the period. Defensively, the Huskies were stout as Galena managed just two baskets in the quarter, one from Nate Moses and one from Virgil Sam. The result was a 29-15 halftime lead for Delta.
After a slow offensive first half, the two teams caught fire in the third quarter with Moses and Sam combining for 15 points while Delta’s Austin Durham exploded for 16 points by himself.
The Huskies still managed to edge the Hawks 20-17 in the quarter and took a 49-32 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Galena began threatening late in the game as the Hawks cut the deficit to 10 with 3:10 remaining. Moses’ 3-pointer with 2:15 left made it just a 53-46 game. In fact, Moses did it all in the fourth as he scored all 14 of the Hawks points in the period. However, that trey ended up being the final points of the game for Galena as Billy Hill and Steve Fredericks made back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to return control of the game to Delta and get them the win.
“I think probably the biggest lesson anyone could learn from basketball is being calm when things are moving a little fast,” head coach Sam Adams said. “We talked about that going in and we pulled it through.”
Moses finished with an astonishing 31 points followed by Sam’s 11. Durham led the Huskies with 27 as he was the only Delta player in double figures.
The girls team didn’t have to face as much of a threat. The Lady Huskies prevailed 43-24 and were really only pushed in the second quarter.
Delta jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game after a scoreless opening two minutes. The score was 13-2 when Shelby Williams made the first basket of the game for Galena with 5:35 left in the opening half.
Delta got the score to 17-2 when Galena suddenly caught fire. The Lady Hawks outscored Delta 14-3 the rest of the quarter, getting back within 19-16 before Alyssa Hooton’s free throw with 3 seconds remaining put Delta up 20-16 at halftime.
The offense was slow to get going in the third quarter, but the Huskies still regained control. Delta outscored Galena 10-2 in the period as the Lady Hawks didn’t get a basket until Madelyn Nashoanak hit a jumper with 3 seconds remaining.
In the fourth quarter, Delta continued to distance themselves. Lourdes Lester scored nine points in the final period to help push the Huskies far enough in front to get the win.
“We knew we had to keep pushing it,” Lourdes said. “We really want this. It’s a brand new year for Delta and it’s refreshing. Our mindset is to just keep pushing.”
Lester finished with 19 points, Hooton picked up 10, and Avenea Shestopalov earned eight. Nashoanak led Galena with 11 while Williams had six.
The two losses ended Galena’s season.
