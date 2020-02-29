The host Monroe Catholic Rams showed promise in the second quarter against the Galena Hawks in Friday night’s girls game of an Aurora Conference high school basketball doubleheader.
The Hawks also showed promise in the second quarter, where they built on an opportunistic defense and I offense on the way to a 62-42 win in Boileau Hall.
Galena, which is in first place in the conference, was only ahead 6-4 in the first quarter.
“I think our girls just kind of got the nerves out, and we started playing like we normally do,” senior guard Pearle Green said after contributing 18 points for the Hawks.
The Hawks were led by 20 points from Adam Kaganak, a junior forward who transferred to Galena from Scammon Bay.
“As a junior, she is one of the most athletic young ladies I have ever coached,” Hawks head coach David Wightman said in a text. “She has raw speed, can play post and guard, and has an incredible vertical leap.
“She is a key to us this year because when teams double Green, she can take pressure off Pearle. The Green-Kaganak combo is a tough matchup to beat.”
Freshman guard Marisa Boliver chipped in 13 points to help Galena improved to 20-1 overall and 7-0 Aurora.
Though Monroe Catholic trailed in the first quarter, its pressure defense helped keep the score low — 3-1 with 1:11 left in the quarter and 6-4 at the end of the first.
The Rams, 16-6 overall and 6-1 Aurora, chipped away at the Hawks’ lead in the second quarter. Monroe Catholic went up 14-10 at the 5:14 mark of the second after sophomore guard and game-high scorer Katie Bast drained a long jump shot.
“Tireless, relentless. Never stops moving, never stops working,” Rams head coach Bob Burcell said of Bast, who finished with 24 points, including three 3-pointes.
Monroe Catholic couldn’t maintain the momentum and saw Galena rally to end the first half with a 28-22 lead.
“What the game came down to is one team making shots, taking advantage of opportunities that they had, and we were not,” Burcell said.
The Rams also were hurt by struggles at the free-throw line.
“We put them on the line and they got two points out of it,” Burcell said. “We went to the line tonight and did’t make our opportunities.”
He added, “We had open looks at the basket tonight, we turned them over. We had our opportunities and didn’t make shots.”
The Rams also saw Grace Hodges, their only senior and a steady presence on defense, leave the game with an injury with about five minutes left in the contest.
The Hawks and Rams tip off again at 6 p.m. today in Boileau Hall.
“I think we need to be more aware their good players and their press,” said Bast, who scored 14 points in the first half.
“When they stopped pressing (Friday), I think we needed to move the ball around more. Ultimately, I think we just need to play together more as a team.”
Boys game
Quinn McHenry and Tommy Bast combined for 42 points and Monroe Catholic rolled to an 86-53 win over Galena.
McHenry canned five 3-pointers among his game-high 22 points and Bast dropped in 20 points. Malachi Bradley provided 18 points for the Rams, who meet the Hawks again at 7:30 p.m. today.
Joseph Riddle paced Galena with 15 points. Patrik Agibinik scored 12 of his 14 points from beyond the 3-point arc, and Nathan Moses finished with 12 points for the Hawks.
