West Valley’s hockey season ended Friday as the Wolfpack lost 5-1 to the Colony Knights in a semifinal game of the four-team Railbelt Regional Tournament, but the Wolfpack players leaving the Big Dipper Ice Arena were hopeful for the team’s future.
The Wolfpack ended the season with a 6-16 overall record and a 2-4 regular season conference record.
This seasons was a significant improvement over their 2018-19 season, in which West Valley combined with Lathrop due to a lack of players — last season, comp players weren’t allowed to also play for their high school teams.
This year, the rule was reversed and the schools split back to two teams again.
“Last year was just trying to keep high school hockey alive in the Interior,” West Valley head coach Warren Moore said after the game. “They knew if they let it drop, chances are it would never come back, so this whole thing has been about having high school hockey survive.
“Last year, frankly, none of our games were competitive. We were outmatched ridiculously by everybody we played. We just didn’t have the bodies. And this year the goal was to be more competitive and I think we’ve done that.”
Moore is optimistic West Valley will continue to improve and hopes to finish over .500 next season. The team is returning eight juniors and its entire first line comprised of sophomore Coen Wood and juniors Cheeno Gryska and Michael Waggoner.
The first line was responsible for nearly all of this year’s offensive production, but next year Moore expects, with the addition of what looks like a promising incoming freshmen class, he’ll have three lines that can contribute.
“This year was really good and it was fun playing with all the kids on the team ... but next season is going to be a good year,” junior defenseman and team captain Tylar Hoffert said.
“I definitely think we are on the uprise… next year we are going to have a lot of younger kids, a lot of people to mentor and produce good hockey players for the seasons to come,” he added.
Despite the final score, the game felt very much within reach until halfway through the final period.
Colony scored first in Friday’s game just over a minute into the first period. Kaden Ketchum picked up the puck in the neutral zone and skated undefended down the left side and took a wrist shot from the faceoff circle to put the Knights up 1-0.
West Valley goaltender Hunter Calderara kept the puck out of his net for the next 17 minutes of play. But after blocking five shots with the Knights on the power play, he let by Jacob Ross’ wrist shot from the high slot.
The Wolfpack made it a one-goal game 9:47 into the middle frame.
Josh Victorino won an offensive zone faceoff, chipping it to Teagan Emerson who passed to Drake Stacy stationed just outside the crease. Stacy’s first shot deflected off the Colony goalie’s pads, but his rebound shot found the net.
The Knights regained the two-goal lead when Robbie Yundt III found the net off a rebound just under two minutes later.
Colony all but secured its championship berth with 6:49 remaining in the game. Roman Shepard’s shot from the top of the right faceoff circle slid under Calderara pads but just shy of the goal line. Blake Reid, who was crashing the net, tapped it in.
Colony’s Carson Mclaughlin tacked on another goal for good measure with 1:11 left to play.
“At the beginning (Coach Moore) said win or go home, so I assume he’s disappointed,” Hoffert said. “But he wasn’t mad at us because he knows we put our heart into it.”
The Knights and the Wasilla Warriors, who beat Lathrop in the second semifinal game Friday, will play each other in today’s championship game at noon at the Big Dipper.
With the semifinal wins, both teams also earned berths in the ASAA Division I State Championships on Feb. 13-15 at the Curtis Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla.
Wasilla 4, Lathrop 0
Wasilla’s Colin Goff led the Warriors with four points in Friday’s shut out of the Malemutes at the Big Dipper.
Goff assisted on the Warriors first two goals and scored the others.
Garrison Holler scored the first goal 55 seconds into the second period. Chase Schachle found the net next, with 11:58 remaining in the game.
Schachle also had two assists. Brendan Woolcott had one.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.