Lathrop senior guard Ella Roberts announced her commitment to play basketball for the George Fox University Bruins on Thursday, and while she’s always wanted to continue her basketball career in the Lower 48, she’s happy George Fox still feels like home.
“It reminded me a lot of Alaska,” Roberts said over the phone on Saturday about the small private school, which sits a couple miles southwest of Portland in Newberg, Oregon.
“It’s not right downtown in Portland so there’s lots of trees and there’s a really pretty bridge that goes across a little stream and there was just a lot of scenery and stuff like that...
“It’s always been my dream to get out of Alaska for a little bit and see different places and new people. But eventually I’ll probably come back here.”
Roberts visited George Fox, which belongs to the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference, in October after having a phone conversation with Bruins head coach Michael Coppolino, who saw Roberts play with the Alaska Stars club team in the Lower 48 over the summer.
While she also considered William Jessup, an NAIA program in California, and Division II University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Anchorage, the Bruins felt the most like a family.
“(Coach Coppolino) always made me feel welcome there and always made me feel like he wanted me to be a part of his program,” Roberts said.
He even made a trip to Anchorage in February to watch Roberts play in the Dimond Lady Lynx Prep Shootout at Dimond High School.
“It was the only time he’s ever been to Alaska,” Roberts said. “It meant a lot that he was that interested in me to come all the way up to Alaska just for one game.”
The Bruins have made 15 NCAA Division III tournament appearances in the past 17 years and have strung together 26 straight winning seasons. This past season, the team advanced to the Sweet 16 round before the tournament was canceled.
Roberts tallied over 1,000 points during her career as a Malemute, passing the milestone on February 25 in a game against West Valley, and helped Lathrop to a first place regular season finish in the Mid Alaska Conference this season.
The Malemutes had hopes of winning the MAC tournament and playing in the Class 4A state tournament, but both were ultimately canceled as a result of COVID-19.
“It was pretty sad to not be able to finish the season, but I was thankful that we had at least a pretty good one so far. But I’m really excited for a new season with George Fox and another four years with a new school and a new team.”
