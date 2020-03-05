Malik Juneby and Derek Joseph combined for 41 points and the Effie Kokrine Early College Charter School boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 69-38 win over the Nenana Lynx on Tuesday night at Nenana High School.
Juneby provided a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds and Joseph scored 20 points for the Warriors in the Central Interior Conference game.
The Warriors and Lynx next play in the conference tournament on March 12-14 at Susitna Valley High School in Willow.
Golden Heart
Tournament
Five girls teams and six boys squads are entered in the Golden Heart Conference Class 1A Regional Tournament at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center today through Saturday.
The girls and boys champions of the double-elimination tournament advance to the Class 1A state tournament on March 18-21 in the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
In today’s girls games, Tri-Valley takes on the combined Nulato and Kaltag team at 11:30 p.m., and the winner plays at 5:30 p.m. against a combined team of players from Minto, Tanana and Huslia. Also today, Fort Yukon tips off at 2:30 p.m.
The winner’s bracket game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, when elimination games also take place at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The elimination-bracket final for the girls teams is slated for 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The championship game follows at 2:30 p.m., and should an if-necessary game be required, it will be played at 5:30 p.m.
The boys tournament starts today with Minto facing Huslia at 1 p.m., and the winner taking on Tri-Valley at 7 p.m. Fort Yukon faces Nulato at 4 p.m. in today’s other first-round game and the winner plays Tanana at 1 p.m. Friday.
The winner’s bracket final is set for 7 p.m. Friday and elimination games are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Another elimination contest takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday and the elimination-bracket final is set for 1 p.m.
The boys championship game is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, and should have if-necessary be in order, it will be played at 7:30 p.m.
