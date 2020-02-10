Three players from the champion Homer Mariners were among the selections for the all-tournament team of the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Cup Division II Hockey State Championships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Ice Arena.
The honorees were announced after the title game, which Homer defeated the Soldotna Stars 4-1 on Saturday night.
Homer’s all-tournament selections were Keegan Strong, Isaiah Nevak and Ethan Pitzman. Soldotna was represented by Galen Brantley III, Wyatt Medcoff and Trenton Powell.
Other players selected were the Palmer Moose’s Sophia Johnson and Zach Nelius; the North Pole Patriots’ Daniel Crutcher; the Kenai Kardinals’ Jordan Knudson; and the Alaska Heat’s Micah Serino.
The Heat comprises players from Glennallen, Tok and Barrow.
Palmer placed third Saturday with a 4-3 overtime win against North Pole, while Kenai took fourth with a 4-0 win over the Heat.
