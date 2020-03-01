The host Effie Kokrine Warriors led for most of Saturday afternoon’s nonconference high school boys basketball game against the Minto Lakers.
When the Warriors were up by double digits on the hardwood of the gymnasium in Effie Kokrine Early College Charter School, head coach Noah Harris wanted discipline to be the focus of the game, which Effie Kokrine won 88-52.
“Running our offense, and not reaching on defense, which we didn’t do very well,’’ Harris reflected after the game which gave the Warriors, of the Class 2A Central Interior Conference, an 11-10 overall record after the finale of the weekend series.
“Just being disciplined at that point in the game, and playing the way I coached them in practice.”
Effie Kokrine won 78-50 on Friday night against the Lakers, members of the 1A Golden Heart Conference.
Discipline is expected to come in handy for the Warriors, who have a conference and regular-season ending game Tuesday night against the Nenana Lynx. After that road game, Effie Kokrine prepares for the Central Interior tournament on March 12-14 at Susitna Valley High School in Willow.
Ball control is an area Harris highly emphasizes when it comes to discipline.
“Taking care of the ball, which we didn’t do very well,’’ Harris said. “We started the game (Saturday) off with seven straight turnovers.
“Just coming out and being prepared to play, and taking what’s given offensively and not having a pre-meditated thought of where you want to go with the ball.”
One benefit of Saturday’s win was the Warriors got to work on 3-point shooting. Effie Kokrine scored with13 treys and Minto converted one shot from beyond the arc.
Harris said 3-point shooting is a strength of the Warriors.
He also said, “I would rather have seen us getting to the basket a little bit more and attacking and getting them in foul trouble earlier in the game.
“Being that most of our 3’s were open shots, I didn’t mind. I like my players to be confident and be able to take shots and not worry about what coach is going to think on the sideline.”
Effie Kokrine sophomore ghuard Derek Joseph scored a game-high 27 points, which included four 3-pointers.
Kevin Bergman also had four treys on the way to an 18-point afternoon. Drew Evans dropped in three treys and finished with 14 points and Alfred Nakak had one 3-pointer among 11-point contribution.
Minto (12-8 overall) was led by 18 points from Aden Woods and Clayton Wheel scored 13. Robbie David, who had the team’s lone 3-pointer, finished with seven points.
The two games in the Effie Kokrine gymnasium, despite the outcomes, helped Minto get ready for Golden Heart upcoming Golden Heart tournament at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center.
“It’s huge,’’ said Minto head coach Keith Charlie. “There’s definitely more skilled players and deeper benches on these teams.
“And playing on the road, even though it’s a short trip, it’s difficult.”
Minto is about a two-hour drive from Fairbanks.
Lakers’ senior guard Seth Turenne didn’t make the trip because of an illness.
On Friday, Evans led Effie Kokrine with 23 points, while Bergman scored 19. Malik Juneby added 16 points for the Warriors and Joseph had 10.
Wheel and Woods had 15 points each to lead Minto.
Girls
The Minto Lakers swept the host Warriors with an 60-46 win Saturday. In Friday’s game, Minto won 70-24.
Mercedes Frank led the Lakers with 22 points, while Latisha Roberts scored 19 and Brianna Charlie chipped in 12.
Ashley Luke led Effie Kokrine with 15 points.
Minto finished the weekend finale with a 14-5 overall record, and Effie Kokrine was 1-15.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.