The Delta Huskies softball team continued their impressive season on Saturday with a two game sweep of the Hutchison Hawks. Delta Junction took the two games with little trouble, winning 23-1 in the first game and 21-0 in the second game, both of which were played at the S. Davis Softball Complex.
Delta got off to a big lead in the first game early on as the Lady Hawks had trouble with the glove. Senior Mersades Owen hit a two run homer over the left center fence for the highlight offensive play of the day for the Huskies.
In the second game, freshman Zoe Moore got the start in the circle for Delta after coming in as a relief pitcher in game one. She gave up zero runs on the day as both games ended early thanks to the ten-run mercy rule.
The first game of the day was a conference game and moved Delta to 2-0 in conference play. The two teams agreed to a non-conference matchup in the second game, but Delta still improved to 9-1 overall on the year.
“We got off to a fast start offensively and were solid defensively for the most part in both games,” said Delta head coach Richard Lester. “We still have some work to do to get where we need to be, especially as teams we play to keep getting stronger. Zoe Moore really pitched well. It took her a couple of batters to find the strike zone, but I’ve been coaching her for awhile now. I know she’ll always starts throwing strikes so I don’t get to worried. I know she’ll give the defense a chance to do their jobs and make plays. So far all of our pitchers have done a great job this season of not walking batters.”
For Hutchison, Saturday marked the first two games of the season as they got off to a bit of a late start. While it wasn’t the start they’d hoped for, they’ll have another chance at victory on Monday against North Pole. Delta will get a nice rest before continuing their season at home this Saturday against North Pole.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.