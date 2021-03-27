The Delta Junction Huskies were excited to be playing in the 3A state quarterfinals after being selected as an At-Large bid last Sunday evening. Unfortunately, their stay in the tournament was ultimately short lived.
Delta simply couldn’t slow down the offense of Nome-Beltz Thursday evening as the Huskies were defeated 67-39 in the 3A Boys State Tournament quarterfinals. Delta moved to the consolation bracket with the loss.
Delta managed to get the lead first on a layup by Donovan Koba before falling behind 4-2. A layup by Ben Bialik tied the game, but Nome-Beltz closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
From there, the teams traded baskets back and forth with Bialik’s layup pulling Delta within four, 17-13. From there, though, it was all Nome as they closed the quarter on an 11-1 run to take a 28-16 lead at halftime.
Things didn’t get any easier in the third quarter for the Huskies as Nome started the second half off on a 10-2 run to go up 38-18. Delta showed some signs of life after that with a deep jumper from Bialik, but the Huskies still trailed 44-24 entering the final quarter of play.
The Huskies’ offense did pick up somewhat in the fourth quarter as they put up 15 points. The Delta defense couldn’t pick up the slack, however, as Nome-Beltz just kept scoring and ultimately took the game to advance to the 3A semis.
Bialik and Joelneil Gonzalez led the Huskies with 11 points each with Bialik also hauling in 11 rebounds. Austin Durham also reached double-figured with 10 points. Tim Khatman (three), Steven Fredrics (two), and Luke Hilton (two) scored the remaining points for Delta.
