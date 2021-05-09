It’d been a long time coming for the Delta Junction co-ed soccer team. Friday afternoon on the road at FYSA, the Huskies could finally celebrate a victory.
Luke Schmidt completed a hat trick to help lead Delta Junction to their first win of the year, a 5-0 thrashing of the Ben Eielson Ravens’ co-ed soccer team. Eielson is still seeking their first win of the season.
Schmidt scored the first three goals of the game for Delta, the first coming 16 minutes into play. 11 minutes later, Schmidt struck again to make it a 2-0 game. With 7:50 remaining before halftime, Schmidt already achieved the hat trick and gave Delta a 3-0 halftime lead.
Jacob Korovinik put his name in the scorers column with 18 minutes remaining in the game to stretch the Delta lead to 4-0. Avenea Schestapalov added the fifth goal of the game in the closing seconds.
“It’s just very nice to be able to play some games this season,” Delta head coach Dave Schmitt said. “Anytime we get a chance to play and win it’s a great confidence booster.”
Eielson head coach Rikk Matheson echoed the sentiment that just getting the chance to play is all the kids want.
“We had a long talk yesterday,” he said. “We have only four people that are returning players. The rest of them have never played soccer before or even a sport. We came together late in practice season so these kids have only been together for about three weeks.
“They’ve come together as a team. They kind of dubbed themselves as the Bad News Ravens instead of the Bad News Bears. It’s our own little Cinderella story getting a team out here. I’ve never coached, I just did the training and came out so these kids could have a season, mostly for the seniors who won’t get a chance to come back. We’re having a great time and I’m super proud of all of them.”
Next up, Delta will play West Valley at FYSA on Wednesday while Eielson will play West Valley on Saturday at FYSA.
