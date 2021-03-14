Saturday mornings Aurora Conference Tournament second place semifinals featured the same two schools, but they were too different games and vastly different results.
The Delta Junction boys team advanced to the second place championship after holding off a furious Hutchison rally attempt while the Hutchison girls had little difficulty in getting past the Lady Huskies. The Delta boys won 62-59 while the Hutchison girls won 38-25.
Both of those teams moved on to play Valdez in the second place games Saturday afternoon. (Results of those games on B2.)
The boys game ended up being a thriller though it didn’t look that way early on. Delta initially took a 16-7 lead after just one quarter of play. The Hawks’ offense heated up in the second quarter, but the Huskies stayed just as hot as the two teams each scored 17 points resulting in a 33-24 halftime lead for Delta.
Things got interesting in the third quarter as Hutchison got back within four points, 36-32, about midway through the period. A layup by Ricky Mitchell extended the Delta lead to six before Cormac Kesey hit a pair of free throws to trim the deficit to four yet again. Donovan Koba responded with a 3-pointer, was fouled, and made the free throw to put the Huskies back up by nine. Delta led Hutchison 48-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Things got interesting yet again when Hutchison got back within six with 1:52 left in the game after Ryan Young’s free throw.
The Hawks immediately forced a turnover, Young was fouled again, and hit another free throw to make it a 59-54 game with 1:38 left. A pair of free throw for Delta put the Huskies up 61-54 with 40 seconds left, but Young hit a layup, Kesey stole the in bound pass, and Zach Person nailed a 3-pointer with 21.8 to go to pull the Hawks within two points.
Delta turned the ball over just seven seconds later and Hutchison got another opportunity.
Ka’eo Patterson missed the ensuing layup attempt but Young was fouled and went to the line with 4.9 seconds remaining on the clock and the chance to force overtime.
Unfortunately for the Hawks, Young couldn’t convert either shot at the line, Delta got the ball back, Ben Bialik hit a free throw, and the rest was history.
“I was happy with our younger guys staying in there and staying strong,” said Delta head coach Sam Adams. “We had some seniors who let us down with some fouls and calls that didn’t go our way but we hung in there.”
Bialik led the Huskies with 18 points while Austin Durham had 12. Tavin Kriska and Kesey each had 15 for the Hawks while Young and Evan Moss scored 13 and 11, respectively.
The girls game didn’t feature the same drama as the boys. It was a low scoring affair early as Hutchison led 10-5 after one quarter of play and 19-9 at halftime.
Things got a little interesting late in the third when Delta went on a 5-0 run to get as close as 25-18, but Grace Ewan sunk a layup for the Lady Hawks with six seconds left in the quarter to make it 27-18 Hutchison at that point.
A strong start to the fourth had Delta threatening as they trailed just 31-25, but Hutchison closed out with a 7-0 run to secure the win.
