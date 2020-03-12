The Aurora Conference and Mid Alaska Conference postseason basketball tournaments were postponed Wednesday by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Both tournaments were scheduled for North Pole High School. The Aurora Conference tournament was set to begin today and run through Saturday, while the MAC tournament was slated for Friday and Saturday.
The decision, according to Shaun Kraska, FNSBSD assistant superintendent, came after school district participated in a teleconference earlier Wednesday with Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and state health officials regarding the coronavirus.
“We were talking about the coronavirus and ways to be preventive and help keep safe and healthy as much as possible,’’ Kraska said by phone, “and one of those things that work is to not bring large crowds together.
“So, ASAA has postponed March Madness (the high school state basketball tournaments); and in line with that, we postponed the regional basketball tournaments that we were hosting at North Pole.”
Earlier Wednesday, the Alaska School Activities Association announced postponements of the Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state tournaments. All of the tournaments were scheduled to played in the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Kraska said the school district is scheduled to communicate Monday with ASAA about the postponements of the MAC, Aurora and state tournaments.
“Right now it’s (MAC and Aurora tournaments) been postponed, and we’ll see where we go,’’ Kraska said.
The 1A state tournament, featuring a 16 boys and girls teams each competing in a double-elimination format, was scheduled for March18-21. The 2A state tournament, with eight girls and boys each, was slated for March 19-21.
The 3A and 4A state tournaments, also with eight girls and boys teams apiece, was set for March 26-28.
The six-team and double-elimination format Aurora tournament is a qualifier for the 3A tournament. Traditionally, the Aurora tournament’s first- and second-place girls and boys teams each advance to the state tournament.
The Aurora schools are Eielson, Hutchison, Delta Junction, Monroe Catholic, Galena and Valdez.
The MAC tournament, with the boys and girls teams each from West Valley, Lathrop and North Pole high schools, is a qualifier for the 4A state tournament.
Traditionally, each MAC tournament champion advances to the state tournament.
Frank Ostanik, Monroe Catholic athletic director and boys basketball head coach, said team is going to keep practicing until there’s official announcements that the Aurora conference tournament and 3A state tournament have been officially cancelled.
“I’ve been coaching for 20-some years and it’s something you’re never really prepared for,’’ Ostanik said by phone.
He added, “Our approach is this (Aurora and 3A state tournaments) is going to happen. We’re going to prepare until someone tells us to stop.”
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.