The season didn’t start out on a good note for the North Pole High School flag football team. When the girls met with Coach Mat Croan to start conditioning drills, there weren’t enough to field a team and they almost had to cancel their season.
“We hit desperation mode,” Croan said. He went on social media to try to find more players and hit the jackpot.
“The girls who showed are ridiculously gifted,” he said. Fourteen girls are now on the 2020 roster.
They got to work, and despite restrictions and the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Patriots are having a terrific season, with a 6-2 record.
It’s a welcome reversal for the team, which was started in 2014 only to go three years (2016-18) without a single win. Croan took over as coach in 2019 and the Lady Patriots scored a huge shutout victory over the Hutchison Hawks to break their losing streak. Things have been looking up since then, and Croan was determined to keep the team going, despite the craziness that is 2020.
“Our first big win was over West Valley,” Croan said. “West Valley was a team we’d never beaten before. We did it, and then we did it again.”
Although Lathrop emerged victorious in the teams’ first meeting this year, Croan said the game was a lot closer than the score indicated. The Lady Patriots were up 19-nothing at the half, when Lathrop came storming back in the second half to grab the win. This past Monday, the Lady Patriots faced the Malemutes again, and the outcome was a totally different story.
Croan points to quarterback Dakota Darby and running back Alicia Guzman as the two players who have made a big difference on the field.
Darby is a senior who has played all four seasons of Lady Patriots flag football.
“She’s amazing,” Croan said. “She’s got a lot of aggression that’s unmatched.
Guzman, a running back and defensive back, is “another ridiculously gifted athlete,” he said. The combination of the two players drives the team’s offense, although Guzman has also notably picked up some key interceptions.
On Monday, North Pole took an early 19-0 lead, but Lathrop moved in and moved ahead.
“We adjusted our defense to stop their main threat and it worked out well,” Croan said. “We just executed better and we got off of the ball a lot faster.”
Final score, 25-20.
North Pole plays its final game of the season tonight. Their opponent: Lathrop. The game starts at 6 p.m. at Lathrop.
Croan said it takes the entire community to develop a successful sports program. And with only two seniors on the team, he’s hoping to have the core of the group back in 2021.
“I’ve never seen a group of girls with as much heart and grit and determination as my team,” he said. “They make doing what we do as coaches so easy.”
