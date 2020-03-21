Monroe Catholic head boys basketball coach Frank Ostanik was named the Aurora Conference Boys Coach of the Year on Friday after leading his team to a 10-0 regular season conference record.
Ostanik, during a phone interview Friday, said his coaching honor also goes to the Rams assistant coaches.
“I think anytime you’re recognized as coach of the year, I think that’s a coaching staff of the year award, not simply a coach of the year award,’’ Ostanik said.
“I’m excited from the standpoint that my entire staff is recognized for the job they do.
“Secondly, I think that this is probably a greater byproduct of anything else. The quality of players and families we have in our program, I think that they make us all look good, and I’m very grateful for that.”
Galena’s David Wightman earned the Girls Coach of the Year award. The Galena Hawks finished the regular season in first place with a 9-1 conference record and were helped in large part by Pearle Green, who was named the Aurora Girls MVP on Friday.
Valdez’s Jalen Freeman was named the boys MVP. The Buccaneers boys finished regular season conference play 5-5 for third place.
Three Rams from both the boys and girls squads also earned conference accolades Friday. Katie Bast, Grace Hodges and Matteah Felix made the Girls All-Conference team and Quinn McHenry, Malachi Bradley and Jase McCullough were named Boys All-Conference.
The Monroe girls finished the regular season 8-2 for second place.
Galena Hawks Adam Kaganak and Marisa Boliver joined Green on the All-Conference team. The fifth place Galena boys squad (3-7) was represented by Joe Riddle.
Both the Hutchison boys and girls teams finished the season 4-6 in fourth place. Bri Majors, Bridget Charlie, Deion Frank and Mason Young were tabbed All-Conference.
Eielson’s Tobias Paige and Christian Bolton made the Girls and Boys All-Conference teams, respectively. The Ravens boys squad finished the season 1-9 while the girls went 2-8.
Jason Montes, Drenen Magee and Ben Bialik represented the second place Delta Junction boys (7-3).
Valdez’s Reece King and Chloe Auble made the Girls All-Conference team after leading the Buccaneers to a 7-3 conference record for third place.
One athlete per team was also named to the Girls and Boys All Good-Sports team.
The girls contingent was made up of Charlotte Leopold (Galena), Kayla Leu-Clark (Hutchison), Jade Holmes (Valdez), Matteah Felix (Monroe), Georgia Able (Eielson) and Megan Kiser (Delta).
Douglas Cummings (Valdez), Tavin Kriska (Hutchison), John Riddle (Galena), Mason Muramoto (Monroe), Jeriah Roberts (Eielson) and Luke Hilton (Delta) were named Boys All Good-Sports.
