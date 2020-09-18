High school sports will be allowed to continue in the Fairbanks North Star Borough under updated guidelines issued by the Alaska Schools Activities Association this week, despite the region being under a red, or high risk level of COVID-19.
According to Assistant Superintendent Luke Meinert, “the format of the new guidelines are based on the development and adherence to mitigation plans rather than community risk levels,” he said in a news release. “This puts responsibility on all of us to ensure we are continuing to follow, implement, and adhere to all mitigation efforts. If anyone is exhibiting symptoms they must stay home.”
At the high risk level, all games must be played at district or borough facilities. No travel will be allowed, unless a team has qualified for state competition. Participation will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
No concessions or locker rooms will be available. Participants must arrive already dressed to compete and leave to shower and change clothes.
Spectators will be allowed for outdoor activities, as long as 6 feet of social distancing is observed. The district released a list of field and gym capacities for borough high schools. For prep football, 92 people are allowed at Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School; 83 in the main bleachers and 24 in the cross-field bleachers at Lathrop; 146 at the North Pole football field, evenly divided between the two bleacher areas; and 57 in the large bleachers and 23 in the small bleachers at West Valley.
All spectators must wear masked and will be screened prior to entry.
No spectators will be allowed for indoor events.
Practices can switch to operating in ASAA’s former medium risk protocols, Meinert said. ASAA also will release new training courses for coaches on mitigating COVID-19.
