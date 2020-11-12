The Alaska Schools Activities Association wrapped up two days of meetings this week and announced winter and spring high school sports schedules.
COVID-19 mandates pending, the cross-country ski season will start Monday, Nov. 16, when official practices for teams can begin. Competitions can start Nov. 27, with the state championships set for Feb. 25-27 at the Kincaid Park trails in Anchorage.
Ice hockey practice begins Jan. 4. Games can start Jan. 15, and the state championships will be held at a site to be determined Feb. 25-27.
Basketball teams can hit the court for practice on Jan. 11, about a month later than normal. First games can be played on Jan. 22, with the 3A/4A state tourney scheduled for March 25-27. The small schools edition of March Madness will be pushed back into April.
If no spectators are allowed and/or the Alaska Airlines Center is still being used as an emergency COVID shelter, the state championships will be played at high school facilities.
Wrestling is still on hold, but tentatively it looks like athletes may hit the mats mid-March through mid-May. Those dates could be announced when the ASAA officials meet again in December.
Baseball, softball, soccer and track and field are likely to have their normal springtime starts in March.
All of these dates are tentative and will depend on COVID-19 mandates.
The prep volleyball season wraps up this weekend in the Interior. Lathrop will host West Valley and North Pole at regionals at the Joe T Court.
The ASAA has said that all fall sports activities, which are limited to regional competition, must be wrapped up by Nov. 21. That includes swim and dive, flag football, gymnastics and rifle. State championships were officially canceled for volleyball and football. The ASAA held a very limited cross-country run championship earlier this fall.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.