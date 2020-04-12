On Friday the Alaska School Activities Association released a mandate prohibiting all out of season contact, which includes coaches from organizing or directing group workouts and practices via Zoom, Facebook Live or other live streaming platforms, until further guidance from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Individually prescribed workouts and team meetings not focused around fitness are still allowed and encouraged.
For members and coaches of the Lathrop High School football team, the decision was met with disappointment, as Malemute head coach Luke Balash had been organizing group workouts for his student-athletes through Zoom since Alaska’s stay-at-home order was first issued.
“There’s a lot of athletes that are working out on their own right now, but there is a certain segment of kids that really need a group to work out,” Balash said over the phone on Friday. “They’re working out for and with their teammates and they need that social connection to really be motivated.
“My big concern is that we are heading into the peak mental health crisis months and it’s been this long and cold brutal winter and we’re all isolated and quarantined and alone and we are taking away motivating and encouraging positive workouts from kids.”
According to ASAA executive director Billy Strickland, the organization felt the virtual group workouts created a student safety risk, as a trained adult would not be in the area to assist in the case of an emergency. Additionally, the group setting could encourage athletes to push themselves too far.
“When conditioning sessions or weightlifting or whatever is trying to be accomplished is done under normal circumstances, then the adult that is supervising that activity is at the activity with the students and ... they are much more able to gauge somebody who is going beyond what is prudent in terms of their conditioning.
“And in an event of catastrophic or sudden cardiac arrest or something like that, then we require them to have the training and an emergency action plan in place to deal with those situations,” Strickland said over the phone on Friday.
“Also, if I’m doing a workout plan and I’m doing it individually, I’m not trying to keep up with the other athletes in the room,” he added. “If I get to a point where I want to stop, I’m more likely to stop than if I’m being kind of pushed, which is appropriate in an (in-person) group setting but maybe not so much (online).”
According to Strickland, ASAA consulted with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, National Federation of High Schools and other in-state associations before making the decision.
While Balash acknowledged that athletes do tend to push themselves harder in group settings, he felt there were safety benefits to the virtually organized workouts.
“To me that sounds more unsafe than when we are supervising,” Balash said in regards to prescribing individual workout plans. “If they have a heart attack when they’re alone no one will know, whereas if I’m there I could at least call 911.”
He also added, “I’m worried we are valuing the liability risk over the social and emotional well-being of our kids.”
Strickland, however, stands by the organization’s belief that banning virtual group workouts is what is safest for students and the organization.
“You only have to get unlucky one time. … We are always going to err on the side of safety for our students and, frankly, I think the liability piece people tend to under-appreciate until they are the ones being sued.”
“If we were allowing something to be done by association rules or school districts were allowing something to happen that could be considered by a jury as being negligent, then you won’t necessarily have the financial ability to withstand those lawsuits,” Strickland said.
“I appreciate the work our coaches are doing and I think a lot of coaches pride themselves on working harder than the other programs, and we don’t want to necessarily say that’s a bad thing. You get some benefits of maybe winning some games, but ultimately nothing supersedes student safety,” Strickland added.
However, Balash assured his intentions with the group workouts had nothing to do with achieving a competitive advantage.
“It has nothing to do with winning championships. It has nothing to do with competitive advantages. It is 100% about the social and emotional health of our kids. … Kids need this right now more than ever.”
