The Alaska School Activities Association announced in a Sunday news release that the first practice dates, first contest dates and spring championship dates for all high school spring sports have been changed “to be determined” by the ASAA Board of Directors.
The sports affected include track and field, soccer, softball and baseball.
The decision follows Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Friday statewide mandate regarding COVID-19, which suspends student attendance at all public schools, including after school activities, until March 30.
The change in the activities calendar postpones all ASAA activities for both private and public ASAA member schools. ASAA executive director Billy Strickland has the authority to determine when these dates will be rescheduled.
The announcement follows Saturday’s decision to cancel the state high school basketball tournaments and high school state cheerleading competition to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.
