Last week the Alaska Schools Activities Association canceled the fall sports championships. They have allowed regions to complete their seasons locally by Nov. 22.
Tuesday, the ASAA made it mandatory that athletes wear a face mask at all times. This is for all indoor sports and strongly recommended for outdoor sports, whether practice or competition. One exception is swimming and diving, but when not in the water, those athletes also must wear a face mask.
The ASAA will be working with officials on how to enforce this mandate during competitions and expects the school districts to enforce this requirement during practices and competitions.
In Anchorage, the end of season prep football tourney will continue this weekend. East will play Bartlett for the region title, West will take on South in the third place contest and Chugiak and Service will play for fifth place.
Last weekend, East beat West 34-0 and Bartlett downed South 34-24.
For our local teams, the season ended last weekend. The ASAA canceled the official state football championships statewide because of the virus.
With several schools shut down and now limited to remote learning, all indoor sports in the Mat-Su Valley have been put on hold until the end of the month because of the high COVID-19 numbers in the Palmer and Wasilla areas. A senior all-star football game also has been canceled.
All sports have been put on hold in the Kenai Peninsula through the end of the month because of high COVID virus numbers, which put the region in the high risk category.
Interior Baseball League seeks volunteer
The Interior Baseball League, home to youth baseball, is looking for a two-year volunteer to fill the role of vice president. If interested, place your name on the ballot at interiorbaseball@gmail.com and attend the annual meeting this Sunday at the JP Jones Center starting at 3 p.m.
Bowling event
At last report, three slots remain open for the Alaskan Mixed Handicapped Doubles bowling event set for Nov. 14-15 at Arctic Bowl. For more information stop by Arctic Bowl on Tenth Avenue and Cowles or call 456-7719.
Ice Dogs’ Ciolli on road to recovery
Our thoughts and prayers are with Fairbanks Ice Dogs forward Luke Ciolli.
Luke, who had not been feeling well for the past couple of weeks, made a return trip to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a mass that developed in his brain.
He had surgery, is now on the road to recovery and is hoping to join the Ice Dogs for the second half of the season.
Ciolli is from Colorado Springs Colorado, and wears the No. 21 Ice Dog jersey. Luke scored 39 points in 52 games last season. Those numbers included a team-high five game-winning goals.
Friends of his family have organized a fundraiser and options to help his family get through this time at www.mealtrain.com/trains/9lrygk.
College hockey
Still waiting on official word from WCHA, which could be coming soon, on details for this season’s college hockey program. The Western Collegiate Hockey Association is home to the Alaska Nanooks and UAA Seawolves for one last season. Northern Michigan and Lake Superior hockey sources are reporting that the league will play some non-conference games in November and December with a condensed 18-game conference schedule set to kick off the weekend of Jan. 1-2.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference goes from a bubble to a pod schedule. All eight teams, including two-time defending national champions Minnesota-Duluth, will open play at the Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, in December. Home to the Omaha Mavericks, all eight teams will play 10 games each starting Dec. 1 with a total of 40 games to open the season at that location over a three week period.
The latter part of the schedule, after Christmas break, will return to on-campus games.
Atlantic Hockey has announced that the 2020-21 season will officially begin the weekend of Nov. 13-14. The league, which features Air Force and Army, has said its schedule will feature 24 games and allows for up to 28 games for all AHA teams. The season concludes with the conference tournament, which will include all 11 teams, and be played over three weekends culminating with a return to Buffalo’s LECOM Harbor Center.
An interesting side note: The schedule has all Atlantic Hockey teams playing games against the Long Island (NY) University Sharks, the newest member of NCAA Division I hockey.
The Big Ten Conference, home to Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame is expected to announce its season plans shortly as is Hockey East featuring Boston College and Boston University and the 11-team ECAC, the Eastern College Athletic Conference, home to Ivy league schools Princeton and Harvard.
Nanook gaiter masks
The Alaska Nanooks gaiter masks have arrived! They were printed locally in Fairbanks and are for sale now through the Alaska Nanook Face Off Club (official Alaska Nanook hockey booster club). One for $15 or two for $25 and available in both kids and adult sizes.
A fundraiser for Alaska Nanook hockey, masks are on sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Safeway Bentley Mall Fuel Station. You can get also get a mask by calling Kim at 907-378-9153 or in the Anchorage area Mercedes at 907-252-8326.
For more information, contact Bruce Cech at 347-3219 ... Face Off Club board member and 32 year Alaska Nanook hockey play-by-play voice.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.