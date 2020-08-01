The Alaska School Activities Association on Friday delayed the state of the 2020-21 high school swimming and diving season, pushing the state tournament back one month to December.
The ASAA board, in a special meeting, voted unanimously to make the change.
ASAA had posted a notice on its website previously that, “It is the intent of ASAA to host championship events in all activities. However, dates, locations and formats may change due to the impact of COVID-19.”
Under the revised swimming and diving dates, the first practices will be held Sept. 2 and the first competition on Sept. 17. The date for the last regular season and conference tournament competition has been moved to Nov. 28, and the state tournament has been moved to Dec. 4-5.
The 2019 state tournament was held Nov. 6-7 at Bartlett High School Pool in Anchorage.
West Valley High School’s girls team placed third in last year’s state tournament, won by Dimond High School. Eagle River finished second. The Lathrop High School girls team finished in sixth place, and Monroe Catholic High School and Hutchison High School tied for 14th.
The West Valley boys team also finished third, behind winner Service High School. Dimond High School’s boys team finished second. North Pole’s boys team finished in a three-way tie for 18th.
Lathrop High School’s Katy McCarter won the individual state title in the girls 50-yard freestyle in 24.53 seconds, just four-tenths of a second ahead of Sitka’s Grace Harang. West Valley’s Ezra Billings won the individual state title in the boys 100 freestyle in 47.84.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor