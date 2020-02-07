After a scoreless first period, the top-seeded Homer Mariners of the Northern Lights conference cruised to a 13-0 win over the eight-seeded Tri-Valley Viking Warriors of the Aurora Conference in Thursday’s first-round game of the Division II Alaska School Activities Association State Championships at the UAF Patty Center Ice Arena.
With the win, the Mariners advance to play Aurora regular season champion North Pole in a semifinal game at 5 p.m., while the Viking Warriors of Healy will play a consolation game against the Kenai Kardinals at noon.
Although Homer’s offense dominated the first period, playing the majority of the minutes in its offensive zone, Tri-Valley goaltender Danny Renshaw was unbeatable between the pipes.
Renshaw’s 16-save performance in the opening 15 minutes kept the score 0-0 going into the first break, despite Homer outshooting Tri-Valley 16-4.
“Horrible first period,” Mariners head coach Steve Nevak said after the game. “We were trying to do too many one man shows, a lot of individualism, and that’s just not going to work.”
But Nevak said Austin Shafford helped turn the team’s mentality around.
“I was just getting on certain people to lead,” Shafford said. “We’ve got more than a couple leaders on this team and we need to have everybody up and going, talking to each other and communicating on the ice.”
“Ethan Pitzman, he got game MVP, Isaiah (Nevak), our captains, our seniors, even the fourth line boys. Everybody started getting up and trying harder and working,” Shafford added.
Renshaw’s luck didn’t hold up in the second period against the remotivated Mariners, and the Viking Warriors defense wasn’t able to provide much relief.
Thirty-one seconds into the second period, Shafford contributed more than just a motivational message, finding the net first in what would turn into a nine-goal second period for Homer.
After Mariner forward Tyler Gilliland won an offensive zone faceoff, Kazden Stineff picked up the puck and tapped it back to Shafford, who took a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.
“It was important to get us motivated as a team,” Shafford said. “The energy was up and after that goals kept coming in.”
Seventeen seconds later, Homer turned another offensive zone faceoff into a goal when Ethan Pitzman’s shot from the slot found its way past Renshaw. Alden Ross was credited with the assist.
Pitzman, with the help of Jett Allen and Bergen Knutson, tapped in another goal with 11:00 remaining in the middle frame to put the Mariners up 3-0.
The Viking Warriors had a chance to stop the bleeding with a power play opportunity, but Ross and Isaiah Nevak, each assisted by Gilliland, scored shorthanded goals to keep the Mariners rolling.
Homer led 9-0 at the end of the second period.
“We tried to play a complete game to the best of our abilities and the first period was evidence of that and then our legs just started to become a factor …
“Having a short bench we definitely started losing steam,” Tri-Valley head coach Dakota MacIver said about his 10-man roster. Homer fielded a team of 20.
While the Viking Warriors were struggling to compete despite their limited bench, the Mariners, who play in a 50-degree rink in Homer, were feeling the effects of the heated Patty Ice Arena.
“Here it’s just so hot these boys are dying. We told them no excuses, it’s going to get hot, get used to it and accept it,” Nevak said.
Shafford concurred. “You sweat like hell and get tired really quickly,” he said. “We come from one of the colder rinks on the Peninsula so we know nothing of this and it’s important that we get used to it for these next couple of games.”
The running-clock rule went into effect with 9:25 remaining in the game. The Mariners found the net four more times by the final buzzer.
Mariners goalie Keegan Strong blocked nine shots in the shutout, while Renshaw finished with 43 saves.
Fourteen Mariners contributed points in the win, with Pitzman and Allen leading the team with three a piece.
North Pole 8, Kenai 3
The North Pole Patriots, led by a four-goal performance from Daniel Crutcher, topped the Kenai Kardinals in the tournament’s nightcap on Thursday.
Crutcher scored two goals in the second period and two in the third. He also assisted Mason Wilbur on the go-ahead goal three minutes into the second period, which put the Patriots up 2-1.
Ethan Frollo, Blake Battcher and Kody Genz also found the net for the Patriots. Seth Theriault and Mack Sterner each had two assists, while Genz had one.
Miles Marston and Nate Beiser each had a goal and an assist for the Kardinals. Gavin Langham had an unassisted goal.
Soldotna 6, Houston 1
The Soldotna Stars took an easy win over the Houston Hawks in the first round of the state championship tournament on Thursday.
The win advances the Stars to a semifinal game against the Palmer Moose today at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks will play a consolation game against the Alaska Heat at 2:30 p.m.
Brier Books, Aiden Burcham, Trent Powell, David Aley, Journey Miller and Galen Brantley all scored for Soldotna.
Anfim Konev found the net in the final minute for Houston.
Palmer 5, Alaska Heat 3
The Palmer Moose came from behind Thursday to defeat the Alaska Heat, which comprises players from Glennallen, Tok and Barrow, to advance to today’s semifinal round.
The Heat led 2-0 after the first period. But Palmer scored four times in the second period for a 4-2 lead and tacked on another early in the third.
The Heat scored a last minute goal, but ultimately fell short.
Nathan Hooks had two goals for the Moose. Easton Armstrong, Payton Weaver and Jeremy Horacek had one.
Richard Charlie, William Matthews and Micaiah Serino scored for the Heat.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.