This weekend saw the first official high school football action of the COVID-delayed 2020 season, with five games featuring 10 of the 26 varsity teams in the state playing.
Three contests were played Friday night. Colony blanked Palmer 49 to 0 and Division II Wasilla shut out Division III Houston 33 to 0. The third game turned out to be a big night for the North Pole Patriots.
North Pole used 28 second quarter points en route to a 34-0 victory in the Nystrom Bowl/Blood Bowl against the Eielson Ravens. Even a bigger night for the twin juniors, Nic Clark and Devon Clark, who accounted for all five scores. Nic rushed for three touchdowns and Devon tossed touchdown passes to Alex Garcia and Kayden Bostwick.
It was a tough night for Coach Jacob Borkovec in his debut with the Eielson Ravens. His team held the Patriots scoreless in the first and final quarters. But the last drive summed up their night. Marching down the field with a chance to score, a costly fumble put an end to that chance. Five turnovers turned out to be too much to overcome for Eielson.
It also was not the night David DeVaugn was hoping for as new head coach at West Valley. Lathrop dominated the contest against the Wolfpack Saturday night, 57-0. Lathrop quarterback Jarren Littell tossed four touchdown passes in the game. His scoring strikes went to Andre’ Williams, Dean Sylva, Eddie Coleman and Jacob Johnson. D’Angelo Tiapula, Tyler Clooten, and Williams and Coleman added rushing touchdowns. The Malemutes also recorded a safety in the win.
Kyle Allison won his first game as head coach at Monroe. The Rams blank the visiting Valdez Buccaneers, 36-0. Quarterback Shaun Conwell tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for two more. Tommy Bast scored twice and Ryan Robinson caught a touchdown pass in the Rams victory.
Juneau, Kodiak, Homer and Seward were idle this weekend.
Because of high risk Covid-19 numbers Anchorage schools, East, West, South, Bartlett, Dimond, Service, Chugiak, and Eagle River, are practicing and hoping to be able to play games on Labor Day weekend.
Soldotna, Kenai and Nikiski are hoping to resume games Sept. 11.
Barrow and Ketchikan are not fielding teams this season.
Next weekend:
Eielson at Valdez.
Homer or Lathrop at North Pole.
Monroe at West Valley.
