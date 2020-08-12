Check the Daily News-Miner each Sunday for the weekly update from Ruthy Hebard about her rookie season in the WNBA.
Ruthy Hebard of Fairbanks played a full 20 minutes of the Chicago Sky’s game Monday night against the Seattle Storm, scoring 11 points in the Sky’s 89-71 loss to the Western Conference leader.
The minutes and points were both season highs for Hebard, a West Valley High School graduate and University of Oregon star who is in her rookie season. The Sky chose selected her at No. 8 in the league’s April draft.
Her previous scoring high was 4 points, done twice in the team’s previous seven games. Her previous high in playing time was 16 on Thursday in a loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
In Monday’s game, Hebard came off the bench to score 10 points on five of eight shots and made one of two free throws. The 6-foot-4 forward had five rebounds — three offensive and two defensive — along with one steal and two turnovers.
Chicago remains atop the WNBA’s Eastern Conference at 5-3, with a game and half lead over the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever, each 3-4 Tuesday afternoon in the six team conference. Seattle, on a five-game win streak, moved to 7-1 and leads the Western Conference by two games over the Las Vegas Aces.
Monday’s matchup of the division leaders was the Sky’s eighth game of the 22 game season being held in a bubble in Bradenton, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Up next for Chicago is a rematch today with 5-3 Phoenix in Chicago.
