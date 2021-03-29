When I was 7 years old, I asked my mom how she decided to name me Hart. She paused before explaining that I was named after a family friend, so that’s the story I told people.
I first became suspicious of this story when I was 10 years old and got a passport, only to discover that legally my name was spelled Harte. I asked my mom, “What’s up with this ‘e’ at the end of my name, Moms?” Even as a child, my vocabulary was clearly quite elegant.
My mom explained that when I was a baby, everyone called me “Harty” which she found confusing, so she just decided to take the ‘e’ off. She then proceeded to not tell me about it for 10 years. I should’ve realized something was up then and there, but I was 10 so I continued believing everything my parents told me. That lasted until I was 15 when I realized was a Democrat.
Still, I continued to tell everyone I was named after a family friend until I was 21 when I told that story one too many times before realizing, “Huh…I’ve never met this family friend. Come to think about it, I’ve never heard any stories about this family friend. No one has ever talked about this family friend. The only time I’ve heard about this family friend was when I was 7 and I asked my mom where I got my name. Ya know … I think mom might have lied to me.”
GASP!
Sure enough, I asked my mom where my name really came from. She said she’d tell me, but I had to promise to never tell anyone.
“Of course not,” I replied, knowing that I’d surely one day tell the entire city of Fairbanks, Alaska.
It was then that my mother told me that in her youth, she was a huge fan of the popular television series “Hart to Hart” staring Emmy-winner Stefanie Powers and possible murderer Robert Wagner. The show was about a rich married couple that would go on lavish vacations each week only to find themselves solving a crime such as the murder that Wagner may or may not have committed. The show likely wouldn’t get made today as it — as the young people like to say — “reeks of white privilege,” but in the 80s, it was all the rage.
So there you have it. I was named after a show staring one of the Ladies of the 80s (working on trademarking that name so don’t steal it) and Christopher Walken’s best friend (look it up). Why is any of that relevant? For one, I’ve been waiting to get back at my mom for eight years so I really needed this. Two, starting this week, This Week in Sports officially becomes Hart of the Matter. We thought about naming it Hart’s Huddle, but it sounded little too much like a Mighty Ducks spinoff and I’m not trying to compete with Emilio Estevez for readers. So, welcome to the Hart of the Matter.
This week, there isn’t a lot going on locally for sports. With the high school basketball state championships wrapped up, we’ll have to wait for the snow to clear before baseball, softball, and soccer can start. I haven’t been here long, but I’m not sure when or even if snow clears out around these parts. When/if it does, I’ll get back to you.
The last big sled dog race is coming up this week. The Kobuk 440 starts on April 1 on the sea ice in front of Kotzebue. Mushers will race from Kotzebue to Kobuk on the Kobuk River, through the villages of Noorvik, Kiana, Ambler, Shungnak and Kobuk. Mushers return by taking the trail from Ambler to Selawik, then to Noorvik and finish in Kotzebue. It has a $60,000 purse.
It is also a big week for the Ice Dogs. They’ll play three games in Marshall, Minnesota, this week, all against the Minnesota Magicians. Minnesota is in first place in the Midwest Division at 19-9-2-0 with 40 points. Fairbanks, meanwhile, is in third place at 18-16-1-1 with 38 points.
This week could go a long way in determining if the Ice Dogs make the postseason this year. Fairbanks will play Minnesota on Thursday at 4 p.m., Friday at 4:30 p.m., and Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All times are Alaska Daylight Time.
If that’s a little too early for you, don’t worry. Fairbanks will make a brief trip back to Alaska the week after when they play at Kenai River. More on that next week.
Additionally, UAF volleyball will continue this week with two more games. The Nanooks are 4-3 and will take on Northwest Nazarene University on Friday at noon and 11 a.m. on Saturday.
After splitting their series with UAA this past weekend and sweeping NNU two weeks ago, this could be a big opportunity for UAF to pick up some wins.
Raise your hand if your NCAA bracket is as busted as mine is. If you’re not raising your hand, you’re not being honest with me or yourself and I suggest you do some soul searching.
It’s been a year of monumental upsets as teams like Oregon State are in the Elite Eight and teams like Ohio State got bounced in the first round (that one really killed me). March Madness does continue this week with plenty of good games left. The women’s tournament also plays on, though my bracket isn’t nearly as busted there. Either way, fans of college basketball have plenty of reason to be excited this week.
The Temptations once declared, “Ain’t too proud to beg, and you know it.” I’m telling you in this moment that I’m a Rockies fan, so you now know that I ain’t too proud to beg them to hire a new general manager, owner, someone. Then again, I’ve also been a Mariners fan for 20 years, so I may have begged a little too much.
The reason I bring that up is because, one, The Temptations are one of the greatest bands ever and we don’t talk about them enough.
Two, MLB opening day is this week. Thursday morning, the action starts, continues at midday when the Rockies have to face the Dodgers (don’t remind me), and goes into the evening when the Mariners play the Giants. Thursday should be a good day for all fans of the diamond who aren’t Rockies fans.
There’s plenty more going on this week nationally and internationally. NBA, NHL, I get my second COVID shot, you name it.
If there’s anything I forgot to mention, please feel free to let me know.
If you do, however, please don’t tell me 10 years after the fact while I’m getting a new passport.
