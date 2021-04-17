Straight to the point: The picks are in. Let’s take a look at who had the best (and the worst) WNBA Drafts.
Dallas Wings: A+
Picks: 1. Charli Collier, Texas, C; 2. Awak Kuier, Finland, PF; 5. Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas, SG; 13. Dana Evans, Louisville, PG
Kuier and Collier should be future stars. Gungee was the leading scorer in the SEC last season. I had Evans going in the middle of the first round and Dallas got her in the second.
Los Angeles Sparks: A
Picks: 7. Jasmine Walker, Alabama, PF; 10. Stephanie Watts, North Carolina, SG; 22. Arella Guirantes, Rutgers, SG; 28. Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, SF; 34. Aina Ayuso, Spain, PG
Walker provides great size the Sparks need. 10 was a little high for Watts, but she still projects as a meaningful contributor. The biggest steal of the draft, however, is Guirantes. Every mock draft you could find had her going in the top five. For LA to get her at the end of the second round is highway robbery.
Minnesota Lynx: A-
Picks: 9. Rennia Davis, Tennessee, SF
Maya Moore is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and no one can ever “replace her.” Having said that, picking Davis to fill her spot in the lineup is pretty close. I had Davis going 3rd overall and the Lynx got her at 9th. She’s one of the best defenders in the draft, the best rebounder in the draft, and has high scoring potential.
Chicago Sky: A-
Picks: 8. Shyla Heal, Australia, PG; 16. Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, PF
While I think Evans would’ve been the better pick, I nearly had Heal in my first round mock. She’s highly talented and since her role will be a backup, she’ll have time to learn. I had Mack at the end of the first round as she was the best shot blocker in the NCAA last year. Getting her early in the second is a steal.
New York Liberty: B+
Picks: 6. Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, SF; 17. DiDi Richards, Baylor, PG; 25. Valerie Higgins, Pacific; SF; 29. Marine Fauthoux, France, PG
Onyenwere’s odd size and lack of a true position make her somewhat of a gamble. However, her potential and first-rate work ethic make her worth the risk. Richards was considered by some to be a late first rounder, the Liberty got her in the second.
Seattle Storm: B
Picks: 18. Kiana Williams, Stanford, PG; 23. N’dea Jones, Texas A&M, PF; 35. Natalie Kucowski, Lafayette, PF
Williams’ stock dropped after two poor performances to close out the season. Still, she was the best player on the best team in the country last year and getting her in the middle of the second round is a steal. Jones was a double-double machine and Kucowski was the nation’s leading rebounder. There’s a lot of potential here.
Connecticut Sun: B
Picks: 20. DiJonai Carrington, Baylor, SG; 21. Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan, PG; 30. Aleah Goodman, Oregon State, SG
The Sun had no first round picks, but still got a first round talent in the back half of the second round. Carrington is a steal at 20 and should provide excellent defense right off the bat. Kelly averaged nearly 24 points a game last year while Goodman averaged 16. Nothing elite here, but still a decent haul for the picks they were working with.
Las Vegas Aces: B-
Picks: 12. Iliana Rupert, France, C; 14. Destiny Slocum, Arkansas, PG; 36. Kionna Jeter, Towson, G
Rupert is expected to play this coming season in France so they’ll have to wait for her. The Aces needed a point guard so Slocum filled a need. Jeter is unlikely to make the team.
Atlanta Dream: C+
Picks: 3. Aari McDonald, Arizona, PG; 15. Raquel Carrera, Spain, PF; 27. Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern, SG
Make no mistake, McDonald looked like a future star in the NCAA tournament and should live up to that billing. The issue is fit as the Dream already have three starting caliber guards and are in need of size. Add on the fact that Carrera will likely spend the year in Spain means that a team seeking help now will have to keep waiting for it.
Indiana Fever: D-
Picks: 4. Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia; PG; 11. Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M, SG; 19. Unique Thompson, Auburn, PF; 24. Trinity Baptiste, Arizona, SF; 26. Chelsey Perry, UT Martin, PF; 31. Florencia Chagas, Argentina, PG; 33. Maya Caldwell, Georgia, G
The selection of Gondrezick had me asking “WHO!?” No one, LITERALLY no one had her going in the first round, let alone 4th overall. When the Fever had another first round pick they took Wilson, who no one had going in the first. While Thompson is a great value pick, I still find myself asking, “WHO!?”
Phoenix Mercury: N/A
Picks: 32. Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M, C
I didn’t think it was fair to give Phoenix an F when they only had one selection near the end of the draft. The odds are, Johnson won’t make the team so this will likely go down as no players selected. Can’t even grade on a curve there.