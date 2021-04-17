Netta Chandler, Mother Sheretta Davis and sister Shavonna Davis celebrate with Rennia Davis as Davis was selected as the 9th. pick in the WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx. There was a crowd of family and friends at the WNBA Draft watch party for former Ribault High School and University of Tennessee basketball standout Rennia Davis Thursday evening, April 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.