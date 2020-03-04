Standout guard Jocelyn Gandara, in her first season with the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team, collected two honors Tuesday from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
The 5-foot-9 native of El Paso, Texas received the GNAC Newcomer of the Year award and landed on the All-Second Team.
Gandara finished the regular season as the GNAC’s leading scorer, averaging 18.5 points per game. She compiled 536 points in 29 games and she was the only player in the 11-team NCAA Division II conference to crack the 500-point mark this season.
Gandara, in her only second GNAC game, scored a season-high 34 points in a 70-67 loss to Concordia on Dec. 7 at the UAF Patty Center. She dropped in 33 points on Feb. 6 in a 91-69 loss against Central Washington on Feb. 6 in Ellensburg, Washington.
Gandara also tallied 27 points in four games this season for the Nanooks (7-22, 2-18 GNAC).
The criminal justice major and transfer from Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, was a key defensively for the Nanooks. Gandara finished fifth each in the GNAC for total rebounds (206) and rebounds per game (7.1).
In Saturday’s regular-season finale, Gandara grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and was the Nanooks’ second-leading scorer with 14 points in an 89-52 to Western Oregon in Monmouth, Oregon.
Pac-12 recognizes Hebard, Pili
Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard, a senior forward for the University of Oregon, was voted for fourth straight year to the All-Pac-12 Conference Team, which was announced Tuesday.
Hebard’s senior teammate, guard Sabrina Ionescu, also was voted to the all-conference team for fourth year in a row and she garnered the Pac-12 Player of the Year award.
Hebard, a former West Valley High School standout, and Ionescu are the Ducks’ first four-time all-Pac-12 selections.
Oregon’s Nos. 1 and 2 all-time leading scorers — respectively, Ionescu and Hebard — also were announced Tuesday among 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for the women’s college basketball national player of the year.
Hebard was the first player in the NCAA this season to reach 2,000 career points (2,322) and 1,000 career rebounds (1,272). She also ended her final regular season of Division I women’s basketball as Oregon’s all-time leader with 967 career field goals while shooting 64.9% during her four seasons.
The 6-foot-4 Hebard led the Pac-12 with 9.7 rebounds per game this season, which also was a career-high average. She second nationally this season in field-goal percentage (68.0) and field goals made (232).
She was the conference’s fourth-leading scorer with 17.5 points per game, just a point shy of matching of her career-high average in 2017-18.
Hebard also finished the regular ranked second in the conference and 14th in Division I with a career-high 15 double-doubles.
University of Southern California forward Alissa Pili, a graduate of Dimond High School in Anchorage, received the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year accolade.
Pili is the fifth Trojan to gain the honor, joining the likes of Lisa Leslie (1991) and Tina Thompson (1994).
Pili’s 8.1 rebounds and 16.2 points per game ranked fifth and eighth, respectively, in the Pac-12.
She scored 20-plus points in 21 games and posted a double-double 10 times in her rookie season.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.