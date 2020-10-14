Welcome to the first student-athlete spotlight of the year. This will be a release coming out weekly with a new athlete from one of the 10 Nanooks varsity athletic teams. These Q&A’s will be quick but will allow you to meet a new student-athlete each week!
This week we got to know Alaska Nanooks Volleyball middle-blocker Emily Moorhead. She led the team in solo blocks with 10 and was second on the team in total blocks, tallying 99 through 96 sets played. Moorhead will be a senior this upcoming season and we hope you enjoy getting to know No. 6!
Q: What year are you at UAF and what is your major?
A: Senior, Psychology
Q: Where are you from (hometown) and what high school did you go to?
A: Chugiak, Alaska. Chugiak High School (GO MUSTANGS, BABY)
Q: What sports did you play growing up? High school? Which was your favorite?
A: Soccer, and volleyball were my two main sports. Played both in high school. Soccer was my favorite until I started playing volleyball more competitively.
Q: What made you choose the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Alaska Nanooks?
A: I grew up in Anchorage my whole life, and absolutely love Alaska. However, I still wanted to leave home for college. I fell in love with the Fairbanks community, and the vision Coach Scott had for the future of the program. I knew I had to be a part of that as soon as I finished my visit.
Q: How long have you been playing volleyball and who first taught you how to play?
A: The first time I ever touched a volleyball was in elementary school. I joined my first team at Mirror Lake Middle School with Coach Mitch Tarter, and then joined a club team in the 7th grade. There was no turning back after that.
Q: Give us a fun fact about Emily Moorhead that most may not know.
A: Uhhh… at home I have pet axolotls (look them up, they’re so cute). I also have some chickens.
Q: What is your favorite thing about Alaska Nanooks volleyball?
A: The culture we have created the last couple of years, and my teammates, of course.
Q: If you could pick one person to be stuck on an island with, who would it be and why?
A: That’s easy; Bear Grylls. If I’m going to be stuck on an island, I’m going to THRIVE, not just survive.
Q: What is your favorite memory of playing volleyball?
A: There’s so many! One would be from my junior year (2019) at Seattle Pacfic University. We were down 15-21 in the second set and then went on a 10 point run to win the set, and sweep SPU. That game was pretty epic, and set the tone for the rest of the season!
Q: Do you have a favorite volleyball team?
A: The 2020-2021 Alaska Nanooks volleyball team… duah.
Q: Do you have a favorite player or role model?
A: That’s tough… favorite volleyball players growing up were Kerri Walsh Jenning, and Destinee Hooker. Now, I have grown to really like Jordan Larson, and Foluke Akinradewo.
Q: If you could only go to one restaurant in Fairbanks for the rest of your life, which one would it be and what would you order?
A: Sun Sprout Cafe on College. Can’t eat there without trying their “Sunny Rainbow Vegan” sandwich, or their housemade sides! They have options for every dietary restriction, and it never gets old.
Q: Who is your favorite teacher at UAF and what do they teach?
A: Dr. Jen Peterson, she teaches a wide variety of psychology classes in development, research, and special topics.
Q: What’s your all-time favorite song?
A: I can only pick one!? I’m going to have to go with Hit This Hard by Post Malone (a KING).
Q: What are your plans for post-graduation?
A: I will hopefully be starting grad school here at UAF next semester.
Q: The hardest part about being a student-athlete is….?
A: Always being hungry, but never knowing what you want to eat… also, time management.
Q: Where is your dream home located?
A: Honestly, any place near the ocean, and with mountains. I absolutely love hiking, and being near the ocean.
Q: Favorite professional sports team
A: GO CUBS!
Q: What is something you would say to your freshman self?
A: Enjoy every second of your career, it goes by quickly. Even when you’re at 6am weights, and it’s -30 out. Be grateful you have the opportunity to train, and play the sport you’re passionate about, with the people you love.
Q: Favorite jersey
A: Our BLUE jersey! or Matisse Thybulle 76’ers jersey that says “vote” on the back :)
Virtual 5K
The Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team is inviting runners and walkers to join them in a virtual 5K. Race for Change is a nationwide virtual 5K with the aim of affecting change in local communities.
Basketball teams across the nation are raising funds for an organization in their own community and the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team has chosen to raise money for the Nanook Diversity and Action Center (NDAC). The virtual #RaceForChange will take place from Oct. 15-18. Grab a friend or two and walk, jog or run to help us make progress toward change and equality.
Once you’ve completed your portion of the race, post a picture of you and your group, tag the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team on Instagram (@nanookwbb), Twitter (@NanooksWBB) or Facebook (Alaska Nanooks Women’s Basketball) and use the hashtag #RaceForChange. Further donations may be sent through this Go-Fund-Me link: bit.ly/374VP0a