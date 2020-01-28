The Galena Hawks girls basketball team capped a 3-0 run Saturday and captured the championship of the Donlin Gold Tournament at Bethel High School.
Pearle Green received the tournament’s most valuable player honor and Hawks teammate Adam Kaganak also was named to the all-tournament team of the three-day, round-robin competition.
The Hawks opened play Thursday with an 82-24 rout of the Aniak Halfbreeds.
Green poured in a game-high 30 points and three other Hawks scored in double figures.
Kaganak produced 19 points, Marisa Boliver had 12 and Julia Heckman chipped in 11.
Skye Morgan led Aniak with nine points, all from 3-point range, and Jena Bolens contributed eight points.
On Friday, Galena rolled to a 61-39 win over the Kotzebue Huskies.
The Hawks outscored the Huskies 35-20 in the second half after building a 13-8 lead in the first quarter and pulling ahead 26-21 in the second quarter.
Green and Boliver scored 19 points each to lead Galena and Kaganak contributed 11. Laveah Maksi deposited a game-high 21 points for Kotzebue.
Galena ended the tournament with a 69-51 win over the Bethel Warriors on Saturday.
Greene dropped in a game-high 23 points, while fellow Hawks Emma Morgan and Heckman scored 18 and 11, respectively.
Audri Goodwine led the Warriors with 11 points, and Bethel got 10 each from Ava Lieb and Rebecca Samuelson.
Galena’s girls and boys teams play host to the Eielson Ravens in an Aurora Conference series Friday and Saturday. They’re the Galena varsity teams’ first home games of the season.
