The Galena Hawks swept the Nome Nanooks in a pair of close nonconference boys basketball games during the weekend at Nome-Beltz High School.
Galena won 54-50 on Friday, led by Nathan Moses’ 12 points, all from beyond the 3-point arc.
Jerome Moore had 11 points for the Hawks, who trailed 11-7 in the first quarter. The teams ended the first half tied at 21.
Stephan Anderson scored a game-high 14 points for the Nanooks, who got 12 points from Elden Cross and 11 from Dawson Schaeffer.
On Saturday, Galena trailed for the first three quarters before pulling out a 52-50 victory.
Patrick Agibinik and Moses each had a team-high 11 points for the Hawks. Galena trailed 18-13 in the first quarter, 33-26 at halftime and 39-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Dawson dropped in a game-high 16 points for the Nanooks and Anderson scored 10.
