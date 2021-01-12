Eighty runners braved below zero temperatures Saturday to toe the starting line for Beaver Sports’ third annual Borealis Fun Run 5K.
The race started at 7 p.m., well after sundown during January in Fairbanks. The race intentionally takes place after dark, because it’s designed to help promote runner safety — and in the Interior winter that’s all about visibility.
With so much dark this time of year, it’s important for runners to make themselves seen with reflective gear and lights. That’s why the UAF Running Team and Beaver Sports teamed up for the Borealis Fun Run. The free event is a “fun community run creating faux aurora beauty and promoting safe winter running.”
The course ran over hard-packed trails that link from right behind Beaver Sports to the Creamer’s Field trail system. Runners were guided by paper lanterns to fit the race’s light-centric theme.
“It looks pretty cool when everybody’s out and you can see everyone going by,” race director Tobias Albrigtsen said of watching the streaks of light created by the runners’ multi-colored light vests and reflective gear.
Full race results
Place Bib Name Time
1 954 Jacob Rahlfs 24:44
2 992 Jacob Case 26:37
3 968 Jennifer Love 26:58
4 981 Curtis Henry 27:01
5 991 Stacy Miles 27:06
6 960 Ben Russell 28:06
7 982 Emmett Foster 29:08
8 953 Daniel Vandevort 29:25
9 994 Kelsi Johnson 29:28
10 983 David Scott 31:00
11 959 Natalie Russell 31:09
12 940 Brian Zielinski 31:49
13 986 Shane Malone 31:50
14 975 Anne Howe-schmidt 32:21
15 974 Mark Britton 32:29
16 919 Kendall Kramer 33:10
17 916 Susan Kramer 33:14
18 996 Melania Stoeber 35:01
19 962 David Sandberg 35:08
20 961 Angel Buchanan 35:09
21 950 Shannon LaRocque 35:46
22 949 Bethany Flynn 35:52
23 915 Keira Irish 35:53
24 963 Kathy Moss 36:17
25 995 Matt 36:53
26 937 David Chavez 37:28
27 933 Steffan Sheehey 37:29
28 932 Natalie Sheehey 39:46
29 936 Michael Ann Glotfelter 39:47
30 931 Alexandra Giett 39:50
31 930 Samuel Lindblad 39:52
32 976 Chris Pursel 40:14
33 926 Matthew Krupski 40:16
34 906 Katherine Crouse 40:18
35 923 Jane Krupski 40:19
36 998 Sara Fitzpatrick 40:30
37 977 Greg Robinson 40:44
38 984 Janet Daley 40:45
39 988 Kjersten Bartusen 40:51
40 987 Shawna Henderson 40:52
41 948 Erin Schoenfeld 41:30
42 951 Elaina Lyle 42:21
43 952 Jared Lyle 42:23
44 928 Carl Westlind 42:25
45 999 Kody Deweese 42:29
46 943 Crystal Frank 42:56
47 985 Authur Hussey 43:29
48 970 Amie Greer 43:30
49 938 Lea Lay 43:48
50 980 Stacy McCain 44:54
51 978 Meilee Robinson 44:55
52 979 Adham Din 44:55
53 942 Michelle Ross 45:12
54 941 Elizabeth Johnston 45:17
55 910 Candra Prouty 47:06
56 911 Karen Flores 47:06
57 913 Tana Martin 47:11
58 966 Dylan Poirier 50:04
59 964 Kris Poirier 50:09
60 965 Meghan Poirier 50:11
61 967 Claire Poirier 50:12
62 972 Riley Griffeth 51:11
63 920 Trina Richards 51:12
64 993 Teal Francis 52:34
65 990 Meg Waite 52:36
66 989 Matt Vanlintig 52:37
67 973 Morgan Griffeth 52:47
68 971 Loda Griffeth 52:55
69 904 Sheila Concannon 55:31
70 944 Mary Dean Stevenson 61:29
71 945 Koda Balleck 61:30
72 955 Jennifer Holt 62:08
73 956 Eleonore Waller 62:08
74 902 Melanie Smith 63:32
75 905 Toni Miller 63:37
76 907 James Poole 63:41
77 934 JC Garza 82:12
78 935 Chris Martin 82:13
79 957 Rebekah Cederberg 87:03
80 958 Rachel Frazee 87:06