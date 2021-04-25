In case you hadn’t noticed, the snow is starting to melt outside as spring rolls on. As such, the high school soccer season has finally gotten underway.
This coming week will see plenty of action across the whole of Fairbanks as Monroe Catholic, Ben Eielson, Hutchison, North Pole, Delta, and others all kick off their respective seasons for boys and girls (or co-ed in the case of Eielson and Delta).
West Valley and Lathrop, on the other hand, didn’t want to wait till this week to get the action started.
The Wolfpack and Malemutes headed off for the Wasilla area to partake in a weekend of action on the soccer field. Both boys and girls teams began play on Friday and continued playing into Saturday.
The Saturday action will be covered in Monday’s paper. However, thanks to West Valley head coach Howard Maxwell, we have the official results from Friday’s action ready to go.
In the first Friday game, the West Valley girls took on Wasilla. Both teams put a goal on the board, but neither one could pull ahead of the other as they ended things with a 1-1 tie.
The Wolfpack boys team followed that up with a tie of their own against Wasilla. In that game, neither team could get an edge on the other, resulting in a 0-0 tie game.
Lathrop, conversely, was playing Colony and both of those games were quite decisive. Unfortunately for the Malemutes, it wasn’t the kind of ending they were hoping for.
The girls were up first and managed to keep it relatively close. Sadly, Lathrop still ended up leaving the field on the losing end of a 2-0 result.
Things weren’t as close for the boys team. Colony scored often and the Malemutes couldn’t get the offense going as they ultimately fell 8-0 to open the year.
The teams flipped opponents on Saturday as West Valley went to play Colony and Lathrop traveled over to Wasilla. As previously stated, the results for those games will be in Monday’s News-Miner.
