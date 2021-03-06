It’s been a while since Don Lucia was in the coaching box at Patty Ice Arena, but his tenure at the UAF was still a memorable one. So was his time at Colorado College and the University of Minnesota.
Wednesday morning, the Western College Hockey Association recognized his extensive list of accomplishments.
The WCHA announced Wednesday that they had named Western College Hockey Association Coach of the Decade for the 2000’s.
The recognition is well earned. Lucia spent the entirety of the 2000’s at Minnesota where he turned the Golden Gophers into a national powerhouse. Minnesota went 256-125-45 overall from 1999-2010 with 8 NCAA tournament appearances and three Frozen Four appearances, including back-to-back National Championships in 2001 and 2002. Lucia led the Golden Gophers to the third Frozen Four during the 04-05 season.
In 31 seasons as a head coach, Lucia compiled an overall record of 736-403-102 at UAF, Colorado College and Minnesota. He was a three-time WCHA Coach of the Year Award Winner at Minnesota and National Coach of the Year at Colorado College for the 93-94 season.
But it was Fairbanks where Lucia got his start in the head coaching ranks.
Lucia coached the Nanooks for six seasons (1988-1993), leading UAF to a record of 99-97-16 as both an independent affiliate and a member of the GWC. The Nanooks finished 23-12-2 record in the 92-93 season, their best finish under Lucia and his final season in Fairbanks before departing for Colorado. Lucia led Colorado College to two Frozen Four appearances including a National Runner-Up in 95-96.
Lucia retired from coaching following the 2017-2018 season. Lucia’s career wins total currently ranks 8th all-time in NCAA history.
