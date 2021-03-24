Nearly 100 people rose to the Tanana River Challenge on Saturday, biking, skiing, running or skijoring either 45 or 25 miles along the river.
Past Iditarod Trail Invitational champion Tyson Flaharty led all 27 racers in the 45-mile division, finishing in 4 hours, 6 minutes, 28 seconds on his bike. Andrew Weller and Fletcher Yancey were next to cross the finish line, with Yancey only four seconds behind Weller.
Shalane Frost was the top skier to finish, completing the 45 miles in 6 hours, 3 minutes and 17 seconds. Riley Bickford was the next-fastest skier, with a time of 7:01:05. Only one competitor opted to run the course. Matt Blood finished in 10:25:57.
Sixty-one people turned out for the 25-mile course, with skier Max Donaldson finishing first in 2:50:56. Biker Nathan Heeringa was next in 2:55:30 and Christi Schmitz was third in 2:58:00, tying with Christina Turman.
Only one person opted to skijor the 45-mile course: Sean Dewolski, who finished in 4:58 with three dogs in harness. Only one second separated the top two skijorers in the two-dog, 25 mile race. Becky Childs was first with a time of 2:23:28, with Sarah Tabbert on her heels in 2:23:29. Florian Philip was third in 2:30:50, beating his dad, Jacques Phillip, by nine minutes.
Emily Entrekin won the 12-mile race in 1:29:09, as well as the sportsmanship award. Drew Warf was the sole bikejorer, finishing the 25-mile course in 2:53.
The races started and finished at the Chena Landing Boat Launch, following the Tanana River before heading into the hills of the Rosie Creek forest. Temperatures dipped to minus 17 for the 8 a.m. start of the 45-mile race, which had an 11-hour time limit, but warmed to 20 above under sunny skies over the course of the day. The Tanana River Challenge is one of at least a half-dozen endurance events in Alaska.
Without much snow in the last few weeks trails were relatively good, but a few soft spot could be found. Many racers were met with a strong headwind on the last six miles to the finish line.
The 2021 race was dedicated to the memory of race founder Drew Harrington, who died in October 2020. Harrington was a passionate advocate for Interior trails and human-powered trail races in Interior Alaska. He was one of the state’s top endurance athletes, competing in many ski and trail running races in and out of Alaska.
Standings
Tanana River Challenge, 45 miles
1. Tyson Flaharty, bike, 4:06:28
2. Andrew Weller, bike, 4:48:00
3. Fletcher Yancey, bike, 4:48:04
4. Tommy VanVliet, bike, 4:48.10
5. Ralf Holland-Letz, bike, 4:53:56
6. Travis Naibert, bike, 5:36:23
7. Melissa Schwarz, bike, 5:44:12
8. Patrik Sartz, bike, 5:47:06
9. Alisabeth Thurston-Hicks, bike, 5:56:18
10. Shalane Frost, ski, 6:03:54
11. Matt Glover, bike, 6:14:17
12. Jason Doxey, bike, 6:34:30
13. Julian Dann, bike, 6:50:25
14. Riley Bickford, ski, 7:01:05
15. Ken Macpherson, bike, 8:10:27
16. Clinton Brown, ski, 8:13:45
17. Brooks Lawler, ski, 8:57:22
18. Amy Macpherson, bike, 9:06:50
19. Alexandria Manley, bike, 9:29:09
20. Mark Billingsley, ski, 9:36:05
21. Matt Blodd, run, 10:25:57
22. Anna Rix, ski, 10:30:37
Erica Blake, ski, DNF
Torsilo, Girona, ski, DNF
Tanana River Challenge, 25 Miles
1. Max Donaldson, ski, 2:50:56
2. Nathan Heeringa, bike, 2:55:30
3. Christi Schmitz, bike, 2:58:00
3. Christina Turman, bike, 2:58:00
5. Devin McDowell, bike, 3:07:00
6. Bryan Myers, bike, 3:13:25
7. Krista Heeringa, bike, 3:13:27
7. Benjamin Turman, 3:13:27
9. Stephen Odegard, bike, 3:13:41
10. Nick Bliss, bike, 3:15:15
11. Garrett Armstrong, bike, 3:21:21
12. Eric Auten, ski, 3:23:36
13. Jake Turman, bike, 3:25:17
14. Kim Sonderland, bike, 3:36:15
15. Thomas St. Clair, ski, 3:37:40
16. Dean Engelhaupt, bike, 3:42:30
17. Curtis Jensen, bike, 3:42:31
18. Krista Schaefer, bike, 3:42:59
18. Anna Schemper, bike, 3:42:59
20. Darrin McLeod, bike, 3:47:12
21. Tim Troppmann, bike, 3:55:01
22. Dorian Granger, bike, 3:56.10
23. Katie Krehlik, bike, 3:56:25
24. Tre-C Dumais, bike, 4:02:27
25. Susie Rivard, run, 4:04.47
26. Alyssa Enriquez, bike, 4:16:31
27. Christian Coe, ski, 4:18:18
28. Dmitry Brazhnikov, ski, 4:28:33
29. Sarah Clement, bike, 4:31:20
30. Jay Baxter, ski, 4:35:57
31. Matthew Deraedt, bike, 4:43:21
32. Jeff Fisher, run, 4:46:35
33. Jim Gower, ski, 4:48:12
34. Jennifer Love, run, 4:49:41
35. Jeremy Douse, ski, 4:52:44
36. Andrew Brooks, bike, 4:59:39
37. Stacy Miles, run, 5:12:29
38. Michael Angaiak, ski, 5:21:30
39. Cody Huizinga, run, 5:35:15
40. Kelsi Johnson, run, 5:41:18
41. Raena Rowland, ski, 5:50:03
42. Dana Lindauer, run, 5:55:27
43. Gail Norton, ski, 5:58:11
44. Lisa Stuby, ski, 6:00:53
45. Jennifer Wenrick, ski, 6:00:55
46. Marvin Turner, run, 6:06:01
47. Melinda Ranville, ski, 6:19:06
48. Arthur Hussey, run, 6:19:49
49. Randy Pitney, bike, 6:25:08
50. Jane Lanford, run, 6:28:58
51. Andy Sterns, ski, 6:29:46
52. Maxine Dibert, ski, 7:36:45
53. Erica Carroll, ski, 7:48:47
54. Julie Esdale, ski, 7:48:47
55. Daniel Brower, bike, 7:56:45
Moreen Fried, bike, DNF
Ross Wildermann, bike, DNF
Skijoring, 45 miles
1. Sean Dewolski, 3 dogs, 4:58
Skijoring, 25 miles, two dogs
1. Becky Childs, 2:23:28
2. Sarah Tabbert, 2:23:29
3. Florian Philip, 2:30:50
4. Jacques Philip, 2:39:24
5. Leni Stolz, 2:48:49
6. Sarah Datson, 1 dog, 2:56:30
7. Kristin Flowers, 3:16:06
8. Liza Hasen, 3:45:30
Skijor, 12 miles
1. Emily Entriken, 1:29:01
2. Elizabeth Rexford, 2:28.01
Bikejor, 25 miles
1. Drew Warf, 2:53