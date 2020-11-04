The Fairbanks Ice Dogs Ice Dogs open up their 20th season Thursday night in Wisconsin. They will skate against the Janesville Jets. The Dogs then head north for a two-game set against the Minnesota Magicians. Those two contests will be played Friday and Saturday. Trevor Stewart returns for his 10th season as head coach and will be joined on the bench by associate head coach Scott Deur.
The Ice Dogs, who will play a 48 game regular season schedule, play the first portion of that schedule outside the state of Alaska. Based out of Marshall, Minnesota, the Ice Dogs opened up training camp on Oct. 20 with 30 players on the ice all hoping to make the regular season roster.
Under the guidance of Stewart and General Manager Rob Proffitt, few teams in the NAHL have been able to match the consistency and standard of excellence the Fairbanks Ice Dogs have put forth in the past decade, and the 2019-20 season was no exception.
The Ice Dogs, who won three Robertson Cups during the decade (2011, 2014, 2016), looked like they were on track to try to add another title to the list with another solid season. They were just a few wins away from claiming another regular season division title, sitting first in the Midwest Division regular season standings at 38-11-3 and 79 points through 52 games played, before the COVID-19 virus put a stop to the season.
Three key players coming back to this year’s squad are also three players who will be entering their third season playing in Fairbanks: forwards Luke Ciolli and Laker Aldridge and defenseman Andrew Garby.
Ciolli, who is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Army, had another consistent season last year with 39 points, which followed up a 38-point rookie campaign. Ciolli is currently recovering from brain surgery. He had a mass removed, is on the road to recovery and is hoping to join the Ice Dogs after the first of the year. Aldridge had 33 points last season, while Garby had 12 points in 51 games played.
Mason Plante also returns from last year’s squad. He scored 30 points in 48 games, including three game-winning tallies.
Jasper Lester is back on the blue line, and local Austin Ryman from West Valley High School returns as the top goaltender. Ryman, who backed up starter Mattias Sholl, played in 11 games. Five of his seven wins were shutouts, and he posted a .929 save percentage and a goals-against-average of 1.55. Another local, Ryan Keyes, and Kayden Hargraves played in Texas last season and will press Ryman for playing time.
Not only were the Ice Dogs at the top of the competition in the NAHL but they also again had another incredible season of NCAA commitments, which included 13 players who committed to play NCAA Division I hockey during the 2019-20 season. And this year’s Alaska Nanooks roster includes the Ice Dogs leading scorer from one year ago in Matt Koethe. The Nanooks team also includes Caleb Hite, who also played for the Dogs.
Celebrating its 46th season in 2020-21, the NAHL is the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II Junior league, boasting 27 teams in 17 states from across North America. However, four of those teams, the Corpus Christi Ice Rays( Texas), Kansas City Scouts (Kansas), Jamestown Rebels (New York) and Springfield Junior Blues (Illinois) have suspended operations for this season citing COVID-19 as the main reason.
During the 2019-20 season, the NAHL set a new single-season record with 356 NCAA commitments, with over 70% of those (249) being NCAA Division I commitments, also a new single-season record. Over the course of the last five seasons, 1,500-plus NAHL players have made NCAA commitments and 30 have been drafted into the NHL.
The Ice Dogs tuned up for the regular season with a series of exhibition games set in the Midwest Division Jamboree. The games were played in the Minnesota Magicians’ home rink in Richfield, Minnesota. The Ice Dogs lost to the Kenai River Brown Bears 5-4 in overtime. The series also featured two other mini-games. The first games in Alaska are scheduled in mid-January. First game at the Dipper is set for Jan. 21 against the Janesville Jets.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.