It’s starting to warm up a bit around Fairbanks, but most people probably wouldn’t consider running, biking, and skiing right around this time.
Unless you’re Fletcher Yancey, that is.
Yancey, a cyclist from Fairbanks, finished in second place at the annual Iditarod Trail Invitational, a bike, run and ski event that markets itself as “the worlds longest winter ultra.” The 32-year old Fletcher finished the race at 11:15 p.m. Thursday after traveling an average of 72 miles per day, spending a total of 2 days, 17 hours and 51 minutes traveling and just 1 day, 15 hours and 19 minutes stopped.
According to the ITI Facebook page, the ITI’s roots “can be traced back to the mid 80’s” and features running, skiing and biking along the Iditarod Trail for “350 and 1000 miles.” The race is limited to 85 participants.
Yancey finished just behind the 2021 ITI champion Aaron Thrasher, a cyclist from Anchorage. Thrasher finished up the race at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, just over two hours before Yancey crossed the finish line on his bicycle. Thrasher traveled an average distance of 81.9 miles a day on the race with 2 days, 15 hours and 9 minutes of travel time and 1 day, 15 hours and 39 minutes of stoppage time.
Yancey wasn’t the only Fairbanksan competing in the ITI. Cyclist Ben Pysto and skier Jacob Buller also competed in the ultra. At the time of this writing, both Pysto and Buller were still conducting the race. According to the ITI tracker, the 38-year old Pysto was nearing the Yentna Station waypoint and was on pace to finish the race by Friday night. The 30-year-old Buller was nearing Finger Lake and was on pace to cross the finish line Saturday afternoon.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.