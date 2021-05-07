Disc Golf has been catching on as a popular sport in recent years. Locally, it was one of the few sports that was able to continue going during the pandemic without much interruption.
Saturday, there will be an opportunity for locals to engage in the new trend.
The Fairbanks Disc Golf Association will be hosting the May the Snow be Gone tournament at UAF this weekend. The official destination address is 1962 Yukon Drive.
The tournament will be open to all divisions of men, women, and children. On site registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, but participants are encouraged to go online to register before hand to aid in Covid-19 mitigation. The first round of play will begin at 10 a.m. with adults playing two rounds with a lunch break included while the junior competitors will play an abbreviated nine hole round.
Of note is that the tournament is the first ever women’s global event put on by the Fairbanks Disc Golf Association. The Professional Disc Golf Association puts on women’s global events every two years in which women worldwide play in local tournaments the exact same weekend. As such, all women competing in the highest competition level will be globally ranked by their final score.
There will also be prizes for the amateur division locally.
The FDGA has been around for roughly nine years. They’ve recently begun working with Borough officials to install an additional course in town this summer, according to tournament organizer Kate Morrison.
There will also be courses on Friday teaching interested participants the basics of disc golf. That will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a doubles round at 7 p.m. to get people acclimated to disc golf.
More information on the tournament can be found on the FDGA Facebook page and website.
“We’ve already got twelve women and two girls signed up which is already breaking the record for how many females we’ve ever had at a tournament in Fairbanks,” said Morrison. “We want to crush the record so definitely get signed up.”
