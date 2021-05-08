Summer is right around the corner, despite what the remnants of snow on the ground would have you believe. The Fairbanks Cycle Club has realized this and is ready to offer people an opportunity to keep active in the coming months.
The FCC has announced that along with two local cycle shops that they’ll be offering weekly rides during the summer. While rides will start at various places, most FCC rides will begin at UAF near the Patty Center. The two cycle shops are Beaver Sports and Goldstream Sports.
In order to participate in any FCC ride, you must be a member of the FCC and wear a helmet while riding. Information on how to join and other details can be found on the Fairbanks Cycle Club website.
Covid-19 protocols will apply to anyone not in the same household. Rules can be relaxed for small groups of people who have already been vaccinated. The FCC encourages any and all participants to get their Covid-19 vaccination. Rules for Covid-19 protocol included keeping six feet apart, not sharing equipment, and not sharing snacks.
The weekly rides put on by the FCC include Tuesday Night Mountain Bike Rides on Tuesday’s at 6 p.m. with the first beginning on May 18th, Women On Wheels which has already started and continues at 6 p.m. every Wednesday beginning at UAF Nenana parking lot, Ladies of Leisure which has already started and continues every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Nenana parking lot, and SCUM rides which are Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Patty Center and have already begun.
Beaver Sports will begin offering rides in May on Thursday and Friday evenings. More information on those rides can be found on their Facebook page. Goldstream Sports offers rides on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. beginning at their store. More information can be found by contacting their store number (455-6520).
