Tonight, we have the first draft in my time since joining the News-Miner: The WNBA Draft. Today, I’ll be mocking the first round with a brief analysis for each pick. Now, let’s get to it.
1. Dallas Wings: Charli Collier, C, Texas
Collier going first overall is about as easy as projecting Daniel Day-Lewis getting an Oscar nomination. Collier was simply dominant last year as a junior, averaging 19 points, 11.3 rebounds, and shooting 51% from the field last year. While she’ll likely need a little time to adjust to the next level after just three years of college ball, Collier should be an All-Star caliber player sooner rather than later.
2. Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier, PF, Finland
You can write this one in pen as well. Kuier is only 19 and spent last year playing professionally in Italy, so you may not be as familiar with her. All you need to know is she’s 6 feet, 5 inchest tall, is an elite scorer, and modeled her game after Candace Parker. She’s extremely young so she’ll also likely need time to develop and she needs to add some upper body strength. Still, she may have more potential than any player in this draft class.
3. Atlanta Dream: Rennia Davis, SF, Tennessee
This one is a pure tossup between Davis and Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes. Guirantes is a dominant scorer and a decent defender while Davis is an excellent defender and a solid shooter. Either one could help the Dream, but given Atlanta’s free agency signings and players returning from injury, defense should be the priority, making Davis the pick here.
4. Indiana Fever: Arella Guirantes, SG, Rutgers
This pick will be whichever player the Dream doesn’t take. Guirantes might be the best all-around scorer in this class after averaging 21.3 points a game last year. She’s more than just a scoring threat, too, as she also averaged six rebounds and 5.2 assists last season. While her defense isn’t as strong as Davis’, she still looks destined for greatness at the next level.
5. Dallas Wings: Aari McDonald, PG, Arizona
McDonald is locked in as a top five pick in this draft and is the best floor general in the class. Her slash line of 20.6 PPG/5.6 RPG/4 APG is impressive on it’s own, but add on the fact that she led Arizona to a highly unexpected National Championship appearance and it looks even better. She doesn’t have great size and most of her scoring comes from inside the paint, but she’s just too talented to pass up.
6. New York Liberty: Chelsea Dungee, SG, Arkansas
This is where the picks become tougher to guess. The Liberty added a ton of talent via free agency in the offseason and it’s hard to tell what they’ll look like when the season rolls around. New York could go any number of directions here as a result, but I’m going with Dungee after she averaged 22.3 points per game last year. It’s never a bad thing to have players that can score from anywhere.
7. Dallas Wings: Jasmine Walker, PF, Alabama
In case you haven’t noticed, Dallas has too many picks. Like, literally, they don’t have the roster space to carry four new players into the season. As such, look for them to trade this pick. Until that happens, however, I’ll go with Walker, who averaged 19.1 points and 9.4 boards per game last year and brings great size at 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
8. Chicago Sky: Dana Evans, PG, Louisville
While Evans may go before this, Sky management verbally guaranteed they’ll be taking a point guard to back up Courtney Vandersloot. That leaves Evans and Stanford’s Kiana Williams. While Williams will be the pick if Evans is gone, Evans has the higher ceiling. Her size is a bit of a concern, but averaging 20.1 points a game and putting up 29 and 24 against Oregon and Stanford, respectively, makes her too good to pass up.
9. Minnesota Lynx: Natasha Mack, F/C, Oklahoma State
While Williams is the better player, the Lynx are looking to add a defensive spark and groom a future replacement for future Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles, who is 35. Mack is the most talented defender in the class (see, four blocks per game, 12.4 rebounds per game). Her offense isn’t too shabby either (19.8 PPG) and she brings elite size at 6 feet, four inches tall.
10. Los Angeles Sparks: Kiana Williams, PG, Stanford
The Sparks have a ton of talent all over and could go several directions here, so I’ll go ahead and pick the best player available in Williams. While she struggled the last few games of Stanford’s championship run, she was still the best player on the best team in women’s college basketball player last year and that’s more than enough to make her deserving of the pick.
11. Seattle Storm: Michaela Onyenwere, SF, UCLA
Onyenwere is a tweener at 6 feet tall, doesn’t fit any one true position at the next level, and needs to work on her 3-point shot. Still, a player who averaged 19.1 PPG and 7.2 RPG, brings strength and athleticism, and is widely considered the hardest working player in the draft is just too good to risk missing out on in the second round.
12. Las Vegas Aces: DiJonai Carrington, SG, Baylor
The Aces are in need of shooting and frontcourt depth, two things Carrington doesn’t bring. Still, the 5 foot, 11 inche tall defensive stalwart had a tremendous NCAA tournament and averaged 14.1 points and 4.1 boards per game last season. Still, at the end of the first, it’s anyone’s guess what Vegas does here.
