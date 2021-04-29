I’m gonna give it to you straight: I have a lot to say and only so many column inches to do it. It’s my NFL Mock Draft. That’s all you need to know so let’s get to it.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
The Jaguars will say yes to drafting Trevor Lawrence fast than I would say yes to a date with Jennifer Lawrence.
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
The smart thing to do here would be to draft Justin Fields. The Jets never do the smart thing.
3. San Francisco 49ers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
They should take Fields, but the word is they’re going with Jones. Not the first time they’ve blown a big opportunity.
4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Pitts should be a star and help the Falcons through their rebuild. As a Saints fan, I hate to see it.
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
If Cincy doesn’t get Joe Burrow some protection, he’s gonna end up looking like Lieutenant Dan.
6. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
I covered Chase for one game of his senior year of high school. No analysis, I’m just bragging.
7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
The Lions could take Fields here, but that would make too much sense.
8. Carolina Panthers: Patrick Surtain Jr, CB, Alabama
Surtain should be a star in the pros, but Sam Darnold is the Panthers new QB. As a Saints fan, I hope those two cancel each other out.
9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Fields should be a star and Lance has bust written all over him. As a former Coloradoan, I know which one the Broncos will take.
10: Dallas Cowboys: Jacee Horn, CB, South Carolina
His dad is Joe Horn, one of the best Saints players ever. Again, no analysis there, just letting you know.
11. New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
The Giants need O-line help every year of my life. If it’s broke, but you’ve never fixed it before, why start now?
12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Wadle, WR, Alabama
Don’t be surprised if the Eagles mess this pick up.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
The Chargers signed three linemen in free agency and should still make this pick. That’s how bad their line is.
14. Minnesota Vikings: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
Rashawn Slater sounds like the cool guy from an 80’s high school movie. That’s all I’ve got.
15. New England Patriots: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State.
Fields goes to New England. The Pats are good again. The rest of the world weeps.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Farley was the first player to opt out last season. His reward? Covering DeAndre Hopkins in practice.
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
The Raiders spent the offseason treating their O-line the way Oprah treats free stuff. They’ll need to replace them somewhere.
18. Miami Dolphins: Creed Humphrey, C/G, Oklahoma
Humphrey provides the interior line help the Dolphins need, even if he’s named after one of the worst bands of all time.
19. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
The Team’s two biggest needs are quarterback and a name. They can’t find either in this spot, so this is the pick.
20. Chicago Bears: Terrance Marshall, WR, LSU
The Bears need a quarterback, a running back, an o-line, and a defense. They’ll settle for a wide receiver.
21. Indianapolis Colts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
I was between him and Kwity Paye, but JOK wins out on having a slightly more awesome name.
22. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
My friend Janie (a Titans fan) just got married. She went to Ole Miss. This is what I’m giving her instead of a wedding present.
23. New York Jets: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
The Jets need help everywhere, but Frank Gore needs Life Alert at this point so Etienne is the guy.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Back-to-back running backs??? I REALLY AM CRAZY!
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
The Jags bolster their pass rush with the second best name of the draft so far.
26. Cleveland Browns: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FL)
No joke here. Just an honest congratulations to Cleveland for finally having a good football team.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
This is who I want the Saints to pick. Naturally, he’ll go one pick before they do.
28. New Orleans Saints: Zaevin Collins, LB, Tulsa
I’d like this pick...but knowing us we’ll probably draft an O-lineman like always.
29. Green Bay Packers: Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State.
Every year, the fans yell at Green Bay to draft a receiver. Every year, they don’t.
30. Buffalo Bills: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia
The Bills want a running back tlike Aaron carter wanted candy. They’ll settle for pass rush help instead.
31. Baltimore Ravens: Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Alejandro Villanueva is nearing AARP qualification. Baltimore gets his replacement here.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A kicker
I’m still mad about the Bucs winning the Super Bowl.
