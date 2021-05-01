For the Delta Huskies’ co-ed soccer team, Thursday represented a special day as they earned their first victory in two years.
For the Ben Eielson Ravens, however, the co-ed soccer team is still seeking win number one.
Delta Junction made the trip up to Fairbanks to take on the Ravens at FYSA on Wednesday afternoon and returned home with a 5-0 victory. It was the second loss of the week for Eielson.
The good news for the Ravens is that Thursday was an improvement. Wednesday’s game against the Monroe boys went anything but swimmingly as the Rams claimed a 13-1 victory over Eielson. Thursday’s results showed growth and better conditioning after no Alaskan soccer teams have been able to play for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Delta will remain in Fairbanks this weekend as the co-ed team will take on West Valley’s JV boys team this Saturday at 11 am at FYSA. Eielson will get a few days off before facing North Pole on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at FYSA. North Pole took home a 5-1 win on Tuesday over Monroe before playing Lathrop on Friday. That game ended after press time. West Valley is officially 0-1-1, but did play non-conference friendly matches against Lathrop on Wednesday and Monroe on Friday.
