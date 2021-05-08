The offense started a little slower than head coach Richard Lester would’ve liked, but the Delta Huskies ultimately came away with a big victory Wednesday evening.
After managing just two runs the first three innings, the Huskies exploded for 11 over the course of the fourth and fifth innings to down the Lathrop Lady Malemutes 13-7 on Wednesday in Fairbanks. The Huskies are now 7-1 on the season, their lone loss coming to Colony last weekend at the Rally in the Valley tournament.
Delta was led on offense by freshman Lourdes Lester (3 hits, 1 RBI), seniors Mersades Owen (2 hits, 3 RBI) and Jocelyn Williams (2 hits, 2 RBI’s), junior Alyssa Hooton (2 hits, 2 RBI’s), and freshman C.C. Folliard (2 hits, 3 RBI’s). Williams and Hooten both pitched in the circle to help give Delta their seventh win in eight games this season.
“It was nice to get a win on a day when we weren’t playing our best Softball,” said head coach Richard Lester. “I know that Delta teams always start slow because it takes them half a game to shake off the lethargy that sits in during the drive to the games, it’s always been that way. I know better and didn’t do a good enough job planning for that in our warmup so that’s something now that we have made our first trip of the year to Fairbanks I need to be better prepared for next time to avoid the slow start.”
Next up for the Huskies will be a double header at the Girls Softball Association Complex on 25th Ave. in Fairbanks. They’ll play a double header on Saturday against Hutchison. The first game will start at noon and be a conference matchup. The second game will follow and count as a non-conference game. Lathrop will play on the road against Colony and Wasilla this weekend.
