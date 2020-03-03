The Delta Junction High School boys basketball team swept this weekend’s two-game road series against Valdez with a 65-53 win on Friday and a 69-58 win on Saturday.
Jason Montes led the Huskies with 22 points, making five baskets from behind the arc and three for two points. He also made a free throw.
Teammate Austin Durham was close behind with 20 points with four treys and two two-pointers. Durham went 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
Jalen Freeman had a team-best 16 points for the Buccaneers. Allen Watson and Bryce Tucker each tallied 12 points.
On Saturday Montes had 28 points and Durham had 15. Montes made four three-pointers for 12 first-half points. In the second half he had 16 points, making four two-point shots and going 8-for-10 from the charity stripe in the final quarter.
The Buccaneers had three players reach double figures Saturday, led by Freeman with 22 points. Allen Watson and Bryce Tucker again both had 12.
The Delta boys play Lathrop on the road at 6:30 p.m. today.
Valdez girls top Delta
The Buccaneers beat Delta 57-8 on Saturday at Valdez.
Valdez freshman Masen Holmes had a game-best 14 points. Carlie Hennager led the Huskies with five points.
Scores from Friday’s game were not reported by press time.
The Delta girls play Lathrop on the road at 5 p.m. today.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.