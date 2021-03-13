It was a double dose of good news for the Delta Huskies on Thursday as both their boys and girl’s basketball teams claimed victories over the Ben Eielson Ravens in the Aurora Conference Tournament.
The boys game was the first played on the full day of events hosted by Eielson but played at North Pole High School. The final score of the boy’s game was 79-48 as the Huskies used a second half surge to take down the Ravens.
Delta was in control the entire game, but the Ravens managed to hang around in the first half. The Huskies got out to a 23-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and went up 28-13 early in the second. Back-to-back baskets by Braylon Johnson got the Ravens back within 10 points which was about the average deficit for the first half. Rickey Mitchell’s buzzer beating hook shot put Delta up 41-25 at halftime.
In the second half, it was all Delta. After a 3-pointer by Ahman Matthews got Eielson within 13, Delta went on a 17-3 run to take command of the game. Even after the 17-3 run ended on a layup by Brandon Polesky, Delta closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 67-35 lead heading into the fourth.
Delta used the deep end of their bench for most of the fourth quarter as the lead became insurmountable at that point.
“I think we just continued with our first half game plan and (Eielson) got demoralized after that,” Delta head coach Sam Adams said. “I think it was more of a mental shutdown in the second half than anything we did differently.”
Statistically, Delta was led by a monster 23-point performance by Steven Fredericks. Austin Durham (15 points) and Joelneil Gonzalez (13 points) also reached double figures for the Huskies. Polesky and Johnson led the Ravens with 15 and 13 points respectively.
For the girl’s game, the result was never in question as Delta cruised to a 53-15 victory. Freshman Lourdes Lester scored 25 points for the Huskies including 21 in the first half. The game went to a running clock in the fourth quarter. Avena Shestopalov also reached double figures for Delta with 10 points. Eielson was led by Kambridge White’s eight points while Samantha Jones added six.
Delta went on to face Monroe in the evening while Eielson was set to play on Friday.
“We knew we had to prepare as if we were going to play multiple games today,” said Delta head coach Shannon Morley. “We showed up knowing we would have to be prepared and that’s our plan today.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @HPisani91.