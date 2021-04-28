While track and field season has returned for the first time in two years, Lathrop High School will have to wait a while longer before events can return to their campus.
The school announced on Monday that the two track meets scheduled to be held at Lathrop this season have been moved due to unsuitable conditions. The two meets were the only ones scheduled to be hosted by Lathrop this year, meaning the school will have to wait until next year to host events.
“Lathrop track is not going to be available for meets this season due to some damage over this winter,” read the email sent out by Lathrop Athletic Director Steve Zanazzo on Monday.
The email went on to state that the first meet, scheduled for this Saturday, will be moved to North Pole High School while the second meet, scheduled for Saturday, May 8th, has been moved to West Valley. Field events will begin at 10am while track events will begin at 11am for both events.
Track and field has been hosting warm up events for the past several weeks in preparation for the real season. Last Saturday marked the beginning of official record keeping as NPHS hosted a “mini-meet” in which three field events were officially recorded. Those three events were boys and girls high jump, boys and girls discus, and boys and girls shot put.
Though Lathrop will not be able to host events, they will continue to put out a team. Based off of last week’s results, it’ll be quite a good team at that. Junior Keegan Laughlin took home first place in the boys discus while junior Torrin Johnson-Oates took home second in both the girls shot put and the girls discus.
Track and field events are scheduled for the next three weekends before Regionals the weekend of May 21st. The ASAA State Championships are scheduled for May 28th and 29th at Dimond.
