Phil Stephenson will take his first trip to Fairbanks in 39 years this summer when he makes his debut as the Alaska Goldpanners head coach.
The former Major League first baseman was a member of the Goldpanners’ 1980 National Baseball Congress championship team and returned to Fairbanks for the 1981 season, when he was named team MVP.
“The bars were open all night and the sunshine would usually drop down around 11 p.m. and come back up around three or four in the morning,” Stephenson said over the phone on Monday, remembering his summers spent in the 49th state.
Stephenson currently lives in Dodge City, Kansas where he is the head coach at Dodge City Community College.
The Blue Marlin, now known as The Marlin, was one of his favorite Fairbanks spots.
“In my lifetime it was some of the best pizza I ever had… If I go up there again I’ll have to check it out,” he said tentatively. “But who knows what’s going to happen here in the next couple months.”
The Goldpanners have a countdown clock running on their website, ticking down the seconds until opening day, scheduled for June 9 at Growden Memorial Park. At 6:30 p.m. Monday, it hit 78 days.
But the clock feels like it should be denoted with an asterisk. With sports leagues around the world suspended indefinitely as a result of the threat of COVID-19, it remains unclear whether the team will take the field this summer.
“We’re buying time,” Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke said Monday.
“We’re just holding all the coaches and recruited players together and calling all of the visiting teams.”
As of now, none of the six teams scheduled to make trips to Fairbanks have canceled. But the decision regarding whether or not to push forward with the season is largely out of Lohrke’s hands.
On Monday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Department of Health and Social Services introduced two new health mandates, which limit crowd size and regulate traveler quarantine statewide.
There are to be no gatherings in Alaska of more than 10 people, and if a gathering does take place, all individuals must be no closer than six feet. The mandate will remain in place until further notice.
The second mandate requires all people arriving in Alaska, whether residents or visitors, to self-quarantine for 14 days. This mandate will be reevaluated by April 21.
If the Fairbanks players and visiting teams are unable to travel to Fairbanks and gather for practices and games legally, the season will be canceled.
Stephenson also said that many summer league teams will likely be taking Major League Baseball’s lead. The MLB announced on March 16 that its season, which was scheduled to begin Thursday, has been delayed indefinitely.
“I think the bigger key here is when the MLB will start. I can’t see summer ball being played before the professional leagues start … If professional leagues start then that opens the door for everyone to get out and play.”
Lohrke said many of the players on the 2020 roster are anxious to play after the college baseball season was canceled.
“We’re all just frustrated,” Lohrke said. “You turn on ESPN now and what are you going to watch? Those of us in the sports world, the Ice Dogs, the university and everybody ... we’re all just looking forward to a time when, no matter what sport it is, we can get back to business like usual.”
Lohrke and Stephenson are hoping to make a decision on the status of the season at the end of April.
“I’m hopeful that everything happens, but right now there are just so many things in limbo that really, truthfully, I don’t think any of us know what’s going to take place,” Stephenson said.
“I’m just trying to hold out hope.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.